WRESTLING
Pine Creek claims Class 5A Region 3 team title
Two Eagles won regional titles Saturday while the team qualified a total of six wrestlers for the state tournament on the way to the Region 3 team title with 191 points.
Zachery Vannaman pinned Dillon Lucas of Horizon in 3:34 for the Region 3, 160-pound title. Entering the tournament Vannaman was ranked No. 5 in Class 5A 160, and Lucas was No. 4.
At 195, Pine Creek’s Jared Field pinned Charlie Fetterly of Arapahoe in 3:04 to win the region title. Field is ranked No. 8 at 195, and Fetterly 11th.
Brayden Roman made it to the 138 title bout but lost a technical fall 17-2 to Alex Alvarez of Podure and settled for silver. Landon Suter also made it to the championship match at 152, but fell in a 6-2 decision to Jack Howell of Valor Christian.
At 145, Jace Graves won his consolation final match with a pin in 50 seconds over Cherry Creek’s Austin Luhring. Draygan Colonese claimed third with a 1:57 pin over Payton Polson of Valor Christian.
Ethan Hubbell (120, 5th), Billy Hudson III (132, 6th), David Counts (182, 5th), Nicholas Vialpando (220, 5th) and Alex Gomez (285, 6th) also helped Pine Creek to the region title, but did not qualify for the state tournament.
CLASS 5A
Region 1: Rampart’s Ben Bancroft claimed the 138 regional title with a 16-0 tech fall over Mountain Vista’s Adin Weaver. Bancroft will enter the state tournament with a 37-7 record.
At 220 Dalton Slaughter settled for second place falling to Will Ponder of Monarch in the regional title.
Andrew Peltier defeated Fruita Monument’s Caleb Williams in a 2-0 decision in a 106 match to clinch fourth place and a trip to the state tournament next week.
Region 2: Doherty placed fifth with 133 points in Region 2 as six Spartans qualified for state, including two regional champions.
Senior Logan Maslanik pinned Thunder Ridge’s Brock Schilling in 2:34 for the 182 title, and Tyson Beauperthuy claimed an 11-7 decision over Grandview’s Dylan Ranieri for the 152 championship.
After making it to the 160 title match Christian Olmstead fell to Adam City’s Marquez Salazar in an 8-1 decision to place second. Andrew Tracy placed fourth at 195, and Michael Robles took fourth at 113 with a fall in 20 seconds over Mateo Reyes of Heritage in a wrestleback match.
At 285 Jackson Webber won his fifth-place match by fall in 2:23 for a chance at a fourth-place wrestleback. He defeated Moises Islas of Heritage with a pin in 3:48 to claim fourth place and a state qualifying spot.
Region 4: Fountain-Fort Carson’s Taylor Vasquez earned a 12-4 major decision over Christian Deherrera of Rocky Mountain for the 126 Region 4 championship as the team’s lone title-winner.
Wyatt Price was just two points shy of a region championship at 170, falling to Jason Bynarowicz in the title match 2-1.
Joe Barela qualified for the state tournament at 132, placing fourth, and Khalid Peters also took fourth at 145 to qualify.
CLASS 4A
CLASS 3A
Region 3: Elizabeth placed third with 180 points at the Region 3 tournament as the Cardinals will send six wrestlers to the Pepsi Center.
Elizabeth also came home with one regional champion, Abe Leonard at 195. Leonard, who entered the tournament 32-2, pinned Weld Central’s Zayne Stam in 1:07 for the region title.
Kris Kramer made it to the 113 title match but fell to Jefferson freshman Angelo Lozado in a close 8-7 decision. Gage Dauenbaugh at 220 also made it to the championship, but was pinned in 2:00 by Eagle Valley’s Cody Ponce to settle for silver.
Conner Evans placed fourth at 132, and Brewer Winkle took third at 145 with a 5-0 decision in the consolation finals over Eaton’s Cael Jordan. Spencer Wingle took fourth at 160.
Region 4: Woodland Park beat The Classical Academy for third place by just 0.5 points as the two teams combined for a staggering five regional champions.
The Panthers had three wrestlers take home titles, while TCA claimed two.
Brady Hankin of Woodland Park, a freshman, defeated TCA’s Brendan Johnston in a 13-3 major decision for the 106 title.
Woodland Park’s Brad Conlin won a close 138 match for the championship in a 9-7 decision over Walker Kee of Lamar, and Cole Gray pinned TCA’s Liam Young in 2:46 for the 160 championship.
TCA’s Aidan Johnston defeated Brandon Boehm of Florence in a 6-3 decision for the 113 championship, and Nathan Johns clinched a close 3-2 decision over Nick Wellen of Brush for the 182 title. Johns heads to the state tournament 31-1 this season.
Manitou Springs’ Jacob McCarley pinned Lamar’s Isaiah Baber in the final seconds of the 145 championship match for the title.
A 7-2 decision pinched Sierra’s Atsamaz Pliev’s ticket to the state tournament as he claimed the 220 Region 4 championship over Eli Smith of Salida.
Zach Dooley placed third at 113 for the Panthers with a 10-4 win over Sergio Mendoza of Lamar. Colton Simonis also qualified for the state tournament taking fourth at 132. At 170 Jacob Garner took third, pinning Wyatt Hoeppner of La Junta in 1:31 in the consolation finals.
Sierra’s Elijah Smith won a wrestleback match, pinning Tristan Diamond of Salida in 4:45 to place fourth and qualify for the state tournament.
TCA’s Jason Alexander qualified for the state tournament placing fourth at 195. Hunter Gilpin of Manitou Springs (285, 3rd) and Ceasar Sanchez (120, 3rd) also qualified for state.
CSCS’ Jake Hamilton placed third at 145 and Jacob Lewey took third at 152 to qualify for next week’s state tournament.
CLASS 2A
Region 4: Peyton will send three wrestlers to the state championships.
Senior Robert Warkentine settled for second at 120. Warkentine fell in a 5-1 decision to Dillon Jaramillo of Rocky Ford in the title match.
Peyton’s Colton Murray also made it to his respective championship, but did not compete in the 145 final due to an injury.
Iley Tuttle placed fourth at 113 to qualify for state.
Calhan’s Ethan Dustrude qualified for state, placing second at 220.