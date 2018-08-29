ABBVIE ANNOUNCES $4.8 MILLION
DONATION TO RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado (RMHCSC) is the recipient of a $4.8-million donation from AbbVie, a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. This donation will directly benefit the construction of a new, larger Ronald McDonald House in nearby Colorado Springs.
The Southern Colorado donation is part of a greater $100 million dollar grant given to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) and represents the largest single gift in RMHC’s history. AbbVie’s gift helps support housing and family-centered services for pediatric patients and their families during hospital treatment across the United States.
“We are extremely grateful for this generous gift from AbbVie,” said Beth Alessio, executive director of RMHC Southern Colorado. “This donation moves us considerably closer to our $10 million construction goal and provides us with a real opportunity to open alongside the new Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs in the spring of 2019. Our hope is to provide seamless support for families with immediate needs, giving them the ability to remain close to their children even during this transition.”
RMHCSC must still raise $2 million to complete the new building project. Generous individuals, groups, organizations, foundations and local companies who wish to partner in creating an ongoing legacy have opportunities to support the new House through donations, room adoptions and naming tiles. All levels of support help to make a difference in the lives of the critically ill children and families RMHCSC serves.
“Having a child with a serious illness is one of the most difficult experiences anyone can face,” said Laura Schumacher, executive vice president, external affairs, general counsel and corporate secretary of AbbVie. “Our donation is grounded in the shared belief that families should have the necessary resources to care for a hospitalized child, along with the support to strengthen their wellbeing and resiliency during a challenging time.”
Globally, the donation will be used to build family-centered spaces and more than 600 new guest sleeping rooms in at least 26 states and at 32 Ronald McDonald Houses. This will allow for approximately 230,000 additional night stays for pediatric patients and their families each year, helping RMHC Chapters to meet increasing demand and serve more families.
The donation was announced at the Ronald McDonald House Charities International Conference in Chicago Aug. 20. The Conference brought together 1,200 attendees from 64 countries and regions.