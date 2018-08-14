Going out to buy a new or used car later this summer? Ever imagine that you might want to refinance that car loan soon after you buy a car?
Most of us only think about refinancing when it comes to a mortgage. But credit unions and banks will give you a chance for a redo on a car loan, too.
Maybe, you didn’t shop around for a car loan — as you should — before you headed to the car lot.
Maybe, your credit isn’t great and you’re stuck with a double-digit rate on a car loan and wondering if, somehow you’d be able to save some money.
Maybe, you’re kicking yourself now and wondering why you didn’t take a second look car loan rates on your own before agreeing to a loan at the dealership.
On average, consumers saved $52 a month by refinancing car loans when they wanted to reduce their payments, according to a TransUnion study of 1.5 million refinanced car loans in 2013 and 2014.
On average, consumers reduced the interest rate by 2.4 percent.
The average monthly payment for an auto loan is between $500 to $525 — meaning some could save roughly 10 percent a month.
Never heard of anyone refinancing a car loan?
You’re not alone.
Many times, you’re not going to know about re-fi options unless a lender is pitching you a program — and many lenders aren’t running big TV ads for these deals.
TransUnion’s research indicated that nearly two-thirds of major lenders offer refinancing programs for auto loans. But many times you cannot spot such offers easily online, said Brian Landau, senior vice president and automotive business leader at TransUnion, which reviewed information on 1.5 million refinanced auto loans originated in 2013 and 2014.
Sometimes, Landau said there’s been a reluctance to go after another lender’s customers when it comes to car loans. Car loans, after all, are far smaller than a home mortgage. Some lenders are wary of breaking unwritten rules that could harm relationships with car dealers who are at the front lines of making car loans.
If you just do a Google search on refinancing car loans, though, you do see some names of lenders pop up, including Capital One and PNC Bank.
You also can compare auto loan refinancing rates at LendingTree.com — which notes that refinancing amounted to 21.5 percent of all completed auto loan requests through for the first half of 2018.
At PNC Bank, for example, consumers can apply online, on the phone, via a mobile phone or tablet or at a branch.
Depending on applicant’s qualifications and credit history, the consumer could be approved for a refinance car loan in as little as 30 seconds, according to a PNC spokesperson.
As new car sales slow down, TransUnion maintains that lenders could grow their business by promoting refinancing car loans.
Some consumers, too, could save real cash.
“I think it’s a huge opportunity for people to lower their monthly payments, but most people don’t know they can do it,” said Hank Hubbard, president of One Detroit Credit Union.
“We rarely get people asking about refinancing in general,” he said. “It usually comes from responding to a marketing piece, or because some friend has done it.”
A key point: You should be up to date on your car payments, if you’re wanting to refinance.
Also many institutions won’t allow you to refinance a car loan if the amount owed on the car is greater than the value of the car.
At Capital One, for example, requirements include that the car or truck be seven years old or newer; the payoff amount for your current auto loan must be between $7,500 and $40,000; and your current auto loan cannot be serviced by Capital One Auto Finance.
You must be up to date on payments for both your existing loan and, if applicable, your mortgage loan.
Capital One noted that it does not charge an application fee. However, each state imposes a title transfer fee that can vary depending on the state in which you live. “This fee is charged by your state, not Capital One. We will pay this fee on your behalf and add it to your final loan amount,” Capital One notes.
Another key point: Capital One does not refinance Oldsmobile, Daewoo, Saab, Suzuki or Isuzu models, as well as some other restrictions as well on what can be refinanced.