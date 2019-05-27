Rockies Red Sox Baseball
Caption +

Former Boston Red Sox first baseman Bill Buckner is introduced while honored with his 1986 teammates, who won the American League championship thirty years ago, prior to the Red Sox's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Boston, Wednesday, May 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

 Charles Krupa
Show MoreShow Less

Bill Buckner, the Red Sox icon who became famous when a ground ball went through his legs, ending Game 6 of the 1986 World Series against the New York Mets, has died. He was 69.

ESPN's Jeremy Schaap said he spoke on the phone with Buckner's wife, Jody. In a statement, she said that her husband had died after battling Lewy Body Dementia.

"After battling the disease of Lewy Body Dementia, Bill Buckner passed away early the morning of May 27th surrounded by his family," she told Schaap. "Bill fought with courage and grit as he did all things in life. Our hearts are broken but we are at peace knowing he is in the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ."

For more on this story visit 9News.com

Tags

Load comments