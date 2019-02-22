Colorado is home to the best outdoor concert venue in the nation, according to Pollstar, an international publication focusing exclusively on concert and music news.
The news might come as no surprise to music lovers who've gone to a concert at the world-famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre, though.
Known for its acoustics and views, the natural sandstone amphitheater in Morrison, Colo. won the 'Best Outdoor Venue' category in this year's 30th Annual Pollstar Awards.
It beat out the Hollywood Bowl and Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, as well Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York, and the Ascend Amphitheatre in Nashville, Tennessee.
The winner for Best Outdoor Concert Venue at the #30thAnnualPollstarAwards is @RedRocksCO— Pollstar (@Pollstar) February 14, 2019
The Pollstar Awards, which were announced earlier this month, honor the "top achievers in the live entertainment industry."
The #RedRocksCO team is feeling very thankful today! We are so excited to announce that Red Rocks was presented with @Pollstar's 'Best Outdoor Venue' award AND has just been nominated for an @ACMawards 'Venue of the year - Medium Capacity' award! pic.twitter.com/ATEohgpLz2— Red Rocks CO (@RedRocksCO) February 21, 2019
