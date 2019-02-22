TRAVEL-UST-REDROCKS-AMPHITHEATRE-8-LA
Caption +

Fans listen as Phantogram/Tycho performs at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, May 21, 2018 in Morrison, Colo. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

 Kent Nishimura
Show MoreShow Less

Colorado is home to the best outdoor concert venue in the nation, according to Pollstar, an international publication focusing exclusively on concert and music news.  

The news might come as no surprise to music lovers who've gone to a concert at the world-famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre, though.

Known for its acoustics and views, the natural sandstone amphitheater in Morrison, Colo. won the 'Best Outdoor Venue' category in this year's 30th Annual Pollstar Awards.  

It beat out the Hollywood Bowl and Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, as well Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York, and the Ascend Amphitheatre in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Pollstar Awards, which were announced earlier this month, honor the "top achievers in the live entertainment industry." 

Read more about Red Rocks here: 

Tags

Load comments