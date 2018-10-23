SALT LAKE CITY • A University of Utah student and track athlete who was shot and killed on campus by a former boyfriend had filed a police complaint against him after she learned he was a sex offender and broke off the relationship, authorities said Tuesday.
Investigators had been working to build a case after receiving the report from Lauren McCluskey, 21, a senior from Pullman, Wash., university police chief Dale Brophy said. He declined to disclose further details on the report.
McCluskey was found shot in a car Monday night near on-campus student housing. Her attacker, Melvin Rowland, 37, killed himself overnight at a church when police tracked him down after linking him to the killing through a description, clothing and evidence at the scene, authorities said.
The victim’s mother, Jill McCluskey, said her daughter had filed a harassment complaint after breaking up with Rowland.
Lauren McCluskey had dated Rowland for about a month then ended the relationship Oct. 9 when she learned he had lied about his age, name and criminal history, Jill McCluskey said in a statement. It wasn’t clear how the two met.
Jill McCluskey said she had been talking on the phone with her daughter as she returned from a night class and heard her yell, “’No, no, no!’” A few minutes later, a woman picked up the phone and said all of Lauren McCluskey’s belongings were on the ground.
Rowland spent nearly a decade in prison after pleading guilty to trying to lure an underage girl online and attempted sex abuse charges, according to court records.
Rowland pleaded guilty to enticing a minor over the internet and attempted forcible sex abuse.