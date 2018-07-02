Highlights from The Gazette's coverage of the 2018 U.S. Senior Open at The Broadmoor on Sunday.

"CHAMPION!"

David Toms outlasted a crowded leaderboard  to win the U.S. Senior Open at The Broadmoor on Sunday.

 

"It's official: U.S. Senior Open returns to Broadmoor in 2025."

After a memorable display of top-shelf golf and packed crowds— and no weather delays — it's no surprise the senior major is booked to return

 “Honestly, I thought I was having a heart attack”

Scotty Gneiser, the caddie for Senior Open champ David Toms, spent more than 9 hours in the hospital on Thursday, and then returned to his duties for the weekend. Toms' son, Carter, who's "never caddied before in his life," filled in. 

"Is this heaven? No, it’s The Broadmoor."

Gazette columnist Woody Paige talks to several golfers who are "high altitude aficionados." These guys love Colorado—and the Broadmoor. And some say they'll be be back before 2025. 

"This golf course is a lot like life, actually: it becomes fun once you accept the idea you’re not going to beat it, so let’s just all enjoy the views."

Sports columnist Paul Klee details how the Broadmoor East prepares for the U.S. Senior open.

greenskeeper sartori
Two mowers cut the 16th green as a crew of 100 prepares the East Course for the second day of practice Tuesday, June 26, 2018, for the U.S. Senior Open Championship at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs. Two crews of 200 total cut all the greens, fairways and tees twice-a-day during the tournament. A crew of 15 takes care of the course on a normal day. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
“I know every inch of this golf course like the back of my hand.”

How did local golfer Colin Prater end up as John Smoltz's caddie? Brent Briggeman explains.

colin prater
Baseball Hall of Famer John Smoltz talks with his caddie, Colin Prater, on the first green during a practice day for the U.S. Senior Open at the Broadmoor Hotel on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Smoltz was able to qualify for the U.S. Senior Open that starts on Thursday, June 28, at the Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
"I could probably play out here 10 years straight and not figure out how to putt these greens."

Read the exclusive Q&A with Kenny Perry.

U.S. Senior Open Perry
Last year’s U.S. Senior Open winner, Kenny Perry, hosts a press conference Tuesday during practice day at the 2018 U.S. Senior Open at The Broadmoor.
"The wind underestimates the Shrine. We all do."

Columnist Paul Klee: Manhattan has its taxi horns, Seattle its seagulls, St. Louis its police sirens. Colorado Springs has the Shrine.

Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun
Scenes from the Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun taken Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2002. Spencer Penrose commissioned the construction of the shrine in 1934, and after the death of his friend Will Rogers in 1935 dedicated the shrine to Rogers. The Shrine was completed in 1937. The remains of Penrose and his wife Julie are interred in the Chapel of the Shrine...by Kevin Kreck
"On the deceptive greens of the East Course, uphill putts are good. Downhill putts? Not so much."

Columnist Paul Klee: Fred Couples sees the end of golf career from Cheyenne Mountain.

US SENIOR OPEN PRACTICE
Fred Couples watches his tee shot as players compete during a practice day at the U.S. Senior Open at the Broadmoor East Course on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
“Dow Finsterwald ... Man or Machine?” 

Paul Klee chats with and celebrates Broadmoor legend Dow Finsterwald.

Dow Finsterwald
Dow Finsterwald signed an autograph for a young fan while at a practice day for the 2018 U.S. Senior Open at the Broadmoor on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Finsterwald lives in Colorado Springs and won the 1958 PGA Championship.
“The course just absolutely ate me alive."

Sports Columnist Woody Paige explains how the "East Course is no vacation for the elder statesmen of golf." Hole No. 17 is especially diabolical. 

COCOL105
Fred Funk reacts to missing his putt on the 15th hole during the first round of the U.S. Senior Open at the Broadmoor on Thursday, June 28, 2018 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Funk ended the day with a score of 78, 8 over par. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette
"I’ll never forget this experience. I plan on being back."

Baseball Hall of Famer John Smoltz missed the cut at the U.S. Senior Open after shooting a two-day 22-over-par 162. Afterwards, Brent Briggeman scored this Q&A with Smoltz.

smoltz-us-senior-open
Baseball Hall of Famer John Smoltz hits out of a sand trap on the third green during a practice day for the U.S. Senior Open at the Broadmoor Hotel on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Smoltz was able to qualify for the U.S. Senior Open that starts on Thursday, June 28, at the Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
"...I never gave up and I always, I always, kind of saw the light at the end of the tunnel."

Read how longtime underdog Tim Petrovic fired his way into contention.

Tim Petrovic
Tim Petrovic hits a shot on the ninth hole during Friday’s second round of the 2018 U.S. Senior Open at The Broadmoor East Course .
"Goydos maybe is the funniest man in golf, but he’s no joke of a player."

Woody Paige: Paul Goydos doesn't dress well but he certainly played well at The Broadmoor.

U.S. Senior Open Round Three
Jay Hass and Paul Goydos along with their caddies make their way to the 16th green as players compete during the third round at the U.S. Senior Open at The Broadmoor East Course on Saturday, June 30, 2018 in Colorado Springs. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
“This is about as good a venue as you can have.”

Will the U.S. Senior Open return to The Broadmoor? Sources say yes, and within the next decade.

063918-spt-usopendaytwo
Mark Walker putts his ball on the fifth hole as players compete during the second round at the U.S. Senior Open at The Broadmoor East Course on Friday in Colorado Springs.
