Highlights from The Gazette's coverage of the 2018 U.S. Senior Open at The Broadmoor on Sunday.
--
"CHAMPION!"
David Toms outlasted a crowded leaderboard to win the U.S. Senior Open at The Broadmoor on Sunday.
The moment David Toms became the 2018 #USSeniorOpen champion. #BroadmoorSeniorOpen pic.twitter.com/qnrrclxWpW— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) July 2, 2018
CHAMPION!David Toms birdied on No. 16 to take the lead and parred from there to earn the 2018 #USSeniorOpen title. He shot 70 today and finished -3. #BroadmoorSeniorOpen pic.twitter.com/owrgNUrcsS— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) July 2, 2018
"It's official: U.S. Senior Open returns to Broadmoor in 2025."
After a memorable display of top-shelf golf and packed crowds— and no weather delays — it's no surprise the senior major is booked to return.
“Honestly, I thought I was having a heart attack”
Scotty Gneiser, the caddie for Senior Open champ David Toms, spent more than 9 hours in the hospital on Thursday, and then returned to his duties for the weekend. Toms' son, Carter, who's "never caddied before in his life," filled in.
"Is this heaven? No, it’s The Broadmoor."
Gazette columnist Woody Paige talks to several golfers who are "high altitude aficionados." These guys love Colorado—and the Broadmoor. And some say they'll be be back before 2025.
"This golf course is a lot like life, actually: it becomes fun once you accept the idea you’re not going to beat it, so let’s just all enjoy the views."
Sports columnist Paul Klee details how the Broadmoor East prepares for the U.S. Senior open.
--
“I know every inch of this golf course like the back of my hand.”
How did local golfer Colin Prater end up as John Smoltz's caddie? Brent Briggeman explains.
--
"I could probably play out here 10 years straight and not figure out how to putt these greens."
Read the exclusive Q&A with Kenny Perry.
--
"The wind underestimates the Shrine. We all do."
Columnist Paul Klee: Manhattan has its taxi horns, Seattle its seagulls, St. Louis its police sirens. Colorado Springs has the Shrine.
--
"On the deceptive greens of the East Course, uphill putts are good. Downhill putts? Not so much."
Columnist Paul Klee: Fred Couples sees the end of golf career from Cheyenne Mountain.
--
“Dow Finsterwald ... Man or Machine?”
Paul Klee chats with and celebrates Broadmoor legend Dow Finsterwald.
--
“The course just absolutely ate me alive."
Sports Columnist Woody Paige explains how the "East Course is no vacation for the elder statesmen of golf." Hole No. 17 is especially diabolical.
--
"I’ll never forget this experience. I plan on being back."
Baseball Hall of Famer John Smoltz missed the cut at the U.S. Senior Open after shooting a two-day 22-over-par 162. Afterwards, Brent Briggeman scored this Q&A with Smoltz.
--
"...I never gave up and I always, I always, kind of saw the light at the end of the tunnel."
Read how longtime underdog Tim Petrovic fired his way into contention.
--
"Goydos maybe is the funniest man in golf, but he’s no joke of a player."
Woody Paige: Paul Goydos doesn't dress well but he certainly played well at The Broadmoor.
--
“This is about as good a venue as you can have.”
Will the U.S. Senior Open return to The Broadmoor? Sources say yes, and within the next decade.
--