This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 9–15. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

2661 Hatch Circle $217,000

2540 Lyncrest Drive $240,000

3606 Windflower Circle $240,100

6255 Fall River Drive $265,000

5411 Alta Loma Road $265,000

6506 Charter Drive $270,000

4925 Del Sol Road $272,500

5660 Tuckerman Drive $290,000

6525 Ashcroft Drive $294,000

4406 Misty Drive $305,000

3330 Chestnut Glen Lane $311,000

1145 Garlock Lane $369,000

5925 Castlewood Lane $385,000

80919

1435 Territory Trail $173,000

1653 Maitland Court $195,000

6340 Pemberton Way $275,000

6385 Cripple Creek Lane $306,000

2225 Totem Pole Drive $320,000

5890 Morning Light Terrace $360,800

1870 Smoke Ridge Drive $370,000

2265 Ramsgate Terrace $386,000

485 Guyout Ridge Court $389,000

6175 Savannah Way $390,000

72 Saddlemountain Road $408,000

5740 Flag Way $419,000

1685 Summit Point Court $549,500

80920

3253 Tempe Court $169,000

2524 Elite Terrace $270,000

2035 N. Whitehorn Drive $283,000

8430 Sweetgum Terrace $301,000

8555 Stratus Drive $315,000

8199 Horizon Drive $316,000

3338 Birnamwood Drive $320,000

8015 Trefoil Court $335,000

8462 Artesian Springs Point $344,000

2155 Silkwood Drive $355,000

7665 Fargo Drive $356,000

9643 Carriage Creek Point $403,000

3512 Cape Romain Drive $409,900

2372 Craycroft Drive $449,000

Tags

Editorial Assistant

Breeanna Jent is the editorial assistant for the Pikes Peak Newspapers. She has lived in Colorado Springs for three years and enjoys reading, spending time with her family and dog, and exploring Colorado.

Load comments