This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 9–15. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
607 Lynn Ave... $205,000
1008 Venus Drive... $314,000
408 Silver Mine Drive... $375,000
1538 Gold Hill Mesa Drive... $395,000
123 Mayflower St $441,000
80906
4436 Millburn Drive... $188,000
4241 Prestige Point... $210,000
21 Minden Circle... $235,000
1445 Witches Willow Lane... $241,000
3001 Springdowns Place... $377,500
519 Pluto Drive... $390,000
570 Wembleton Place... $475,000
395 Cardiff Circle... $509,000
4015 San Felice Point... $555,000
4420 Carriage House View... $675,000
21 Maple Ave... $765,000
1885 Brantfeather Grove... $1,365,000