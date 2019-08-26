Despite learning more than three years ago that perhaps dozens of homes in Gold Hill Mesa were slowly sinking, heaving and flooding, Colorado Springs city planners and regional building staff allowed development to continue uninterrupted, a Gazette investigation has found.
Here's how Gazette readers reacted to the news:
Ben
Think about all the trainwrecks in this town related to planning. Code enforcement is ineffective. New development is allowed despite serious geologic, transportation, and safety shortfalls. Taxpayers are already on the hook for numerous homes that should have never been allowed, and yet it's obvious that this department just keeps rubber stamping developer's wishes with zero concern for the outcomes. What's the common link? Peter Wysocki. It's time for him to go before our city's taxpayers are on the hook for hundreds of other uninhabitable homes.
Cate N
This comes as no surprise to me, sadly. Having grown up in the Springs, I have watched the hills rut away when it rains, (this is not stable ground). Watched them try to seed and get grass to grow, which took years. You couldn't give me a house up there. The gold is extracted with cyanid, which doesn't magically disappear. I feel for the homeowners, whom I am guessing are not long time residents of the Springs.
Donna Strom
Kudos to Conrad Swanson and the Gazette news department for engaging in careful and thorough investigative journalism. I'm a retired toxicologist and know the history of that area well. Back in the day I often walked my dogs in the area up from 21st and around the smokestack, but I never allowed myself more that one hour there, twice a week. "Dosis sola facit venenum - dose alone determines the poison". I've often wondered why any responsible builder would invest in that site.