House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death is “an incalculable loss for our democracy and for all who sacrifice and strive to build a better future for our children.”
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts: “Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”
Former President Jimmy Carter says he and his wife, Rosalynn, are saddened by Ginsburg’s death, praising her as a “beacon of justice” over a long and remarkable career.
Carter said in a statement that he was proud to have appointed Ginsburg to the U.S. Court of Appeals in 1980 — a step taken long before her 1993 selection for the nation’s highest court by another Democratic president, Bill Clinton.
Carter called Ginsburg “a powerful legal mind and a staunch advocate for gender equality.”
Former President Bill Clinton, who nominated Ginsburg to the Supreme Court in 1993, called her “one of the most extraordinary justices ever to serve.”
Clinton said she was “a brilliant lawyer with a caring heart, common sense, fierce devotion to fairness and equality, and boundless courage in the face of her own adversity.”
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York: “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”
Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo.: “It is with a solemn heart that I pray for the family of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Thank you for your service to our country and our nation’s highest court. Our nation mourns the loss of a trailblazing leader.”
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, who clerked for Ginsburg in 1995 and 1996, said he last saw her in Washington in December.
“I was able to stop by and visit her, and she said to me, tongue in cheek, ‘How’s my favorite general?’ I’m the only one of her clerks who was elected attorney general.”
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis: “Today Coloradans and our nation mourn the loss of a titan. We have lost a fearless advocate for women and families and someone who never stopped working toward greater equality for all in the eyes of the law. I am deeply saddened by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”