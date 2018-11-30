The news that the United States, Canada and Mexico have finally inked a long-awaited rewrite of the North American Free Trade Agreement isn’t sitting well with congressional Republicans, and that’s for a variety of reasons.
The agreement, named the U.S-Canada-Mexico Agreement (USMCA), was signed Friday in Buenos Aires by President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexico President Enrique Peña Nieto. The three leaders are in Argentina for the meeting of the G-20.
The trade agreement now moves to the congressional bodies of those three nations for ratification, but several Republicans have already signaled they are unhappy with some of the agreement’s provisions.
Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado Springs was among the first Friday to denounce the agreement’s language on sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI).
“I am deeply disappointed that the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative bowed to Canada’s wishes in including SOGI language in a trade deal.
“While the language has been modified to try to limit the force of the language, the fact that it included at all is unacceptable. This step is entirely out of sync with President Trump’s good work in undoing troubling Obama-era regulations and policies.”
In an editorial published in the National Review Thursday, Focus on the Family founder James Dobson wrote that the language “requires the parties to protect workers from discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity and to promote ‘equality’ in these areas ... such edicts often run headlong into the constitutional right of religious business owners not to violate their core beliefs.”
Provisions on trade itself in USMCA have drawn the ire of Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.
But there could be some good news for Colorado agriculture, according to state Agriculture Commissioner Don Brown. While he has yet to see the final agreement, he said earlier versions signaled changes that could benefit both Colorado’s dairy and wheat producers.
One entails the removal of two restrictions imposed by Canada on skim milk and other milk products. The other change allows U.S. wheat for export to Canada to be graded the same way Canadian wheat is graded.