In a game delayed twice due to positive COVID-19 cases on the Patriots’ roster, the Denver Broncos beat New England 18-12 on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.
Brandon McManus’ 54-yard field goal made it 18-3 with under a minute left in the third. It was his longest of six on the day.
Jonathan Jones then picked off Drew Lock, returning from a shoulder injury, for back-to-back interceptions that swung the momentum late in the fourth quarter. The Patriots mounted a comeback in the final minutes, but Malik Reed sacked Cam Newton for the fourth time and a fourth-down bid failed, securing the Broncos their second win of the season.
Melvin Gordon III’s eventful week continued when he was held out not due to his DUI citation, but rather strep throat. Phillip Lindsay played for the first time since Week 1 and shouldered the burden, eclipsing 100 yards in the fourth quarter on 23 carries.