More than once, the Rampart softball team found itself in a hole.
But the Rams kept trying to mount a comeback.
In the end, their effort proved they're not an easy to team to beat. That was evident Saturday, when Rampart ultimately lost 25-22 at home to Westminster but not before issuing rallies throughout the nonconference game.
"We have a lot of resilience," said sophomore center fielder Jayda Randle, who batted 5 for 6 with three RBIs and scored four runs. "If we're down, we're going to come back up."
It looked like a blowout in the fourth, when Westminster (11-10) went up 14-6. The Rams responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning.
Westminster continued to stay ahead, thanks to a four-run fifth to expand the lead to 18-10.
But the Rams had another rally, scoring seven more runs to cut the deficit to 18-17.
The Wolves were too much, however. They recorded seven runs in the final two innings to come away with the close win.
In the end, assistant coach Reid Sheets — who was filling in for his brother and the team's head coach, Ryan — thought the Rams showed that they were capable of overcoming plenty, despite how large the deficit was.
"We do continue to fight, keep coming back," Sheets said. "It shows we have a lot of spirit."
And the near comeback was a team effort. Freshman Keira Motley went 4 for 6 with four RBIs, while freshman Kaylee Sheets, senior Alex Hill and sophomore Brianna Jennings each batted in two runs.
Motley and sophomore Tarin Thomas also doubled twice.
The game was a good warmup for the coming week, when Rampart will face Doherty (10-10, 6-4 before Saturday) on Monday and Pine Creek (10-9, 8-0 before Saturday) on Wednesday to wrap up the Class 5A Colorado Springs Metro League schedule.
If the Rams beat Doherty (14-7, 9-1), the matchup with Pine Creek gives them a shot at a shared league title.
"Our goal is to play hard," Randle said. "We always want to beat Pine Creek, but I think our main goal is to finish off the season strong."