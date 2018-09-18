Rampart senior midfielder Dillon O’Neal did what a No. 10 is supposed to do in Tuesday’s soccer game against Cheyenne Mountain at District 20 stadium.
The Rams’ attack ran through O’Neal, who scored three goals and assisted his team’s only other score in a 4-1 win over the Indians to improve to 5-0 on the season.
“It’s huge for me because I’m huge on the game,” O’Neal said. “I love the game, and I’m always working to get better. Being able to play with this team, I thank them a lot. I love playing with these guys.”
Despite controlling much of the first half, the Rams couldn’t break through and returned to the locker room stuck in a scoreless draw.
“We were kinda falling off at the attacking third in the first half,” O’Neal said. “We came together and said we need to progress more, need to connect more.”
That happened quickly, as O’Neal met a cross from David Peters at the far post for an easy finish three minutes into the second half. Just a minute later, the senior put junior striker Oboyo Kuot in on goal for a 1-on-1 with the keeper, which Kuot finished with ease.
O’Neal, Kuot and junior Simegn Collins gave the Rams a dangerous three-headed attack.
“If we can keep them all in the right mindset, we’ll be good,” Rampart coach Karl Anderson said. “They just need to play in the sandbox well together. They can combine; they’re fast; they’re agile. I give them freedom to create, so it’s fun to watch them play.”
The Rams appeared to fall into the false security of their 2-0 lead when Cheyenne Mountain senior Dylan Baeck chased down a punt from goalkeeper Will Thompson and put a left-footed volley beyond the reach of Rams keeper David Glazener.
“Right now, we seem to be a team that needs to be down two goals before we can kick it into gear,” Cheyenne Mountain coach Brian Jewell said. “It’s one of those things we’re talking about and trying to figure out.”
Jewell said his team (3-3-1) has struggled to piece together a full game, and that appeared to be the case Tuesday as the Indians saw the game slip away with O’Neal completing his second hat trick in as many games with two goals in the final 10 minutes.
“That’s what I love about us on the offense,” O’Neal said. “We all take our opportunities and capitalize.”