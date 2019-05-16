Rampart goal keeper Katlyn Rosenbaum and Julia Lashlee (20) walk away as Arapahoe players celebrate the winning goal during the second half of the 5A Girls Soccer Quarterfinals Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at District 20 Stadium in Colorado Springs. Arapahoe won 2-1. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Arapahoe goal keeper Grace Cadorette makes as Rampart’s Ashleigh Decker tries to score during the first half of the 5A Girls Soccer Quarterfinals Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at District 20 Stadium in Colorado Springs. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Rampart goal keeper Katlyn Rosenbaum makes a safe on a Arapahoe shot during the first half of the 5A Girls Soccer Quarterfinals Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at District 20 Stadium in Colorado Springs. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Arapahoe defender Maddie Hahn, left, and Rampart’s Arianna Colella battle for the ball during the first half of the 5A Girls Soccer Quarterfinals Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at District 20 Stadium in Colorado Springs. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Rampart’s Julia Lashlee (20) and Jade Kinsey walk away as Arapahoe players celebrate after forward Lauren Walters scored to take a 1-0 during the first half of the 5A Girls Soccer Quarterfinals Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at District 20 Stadium in Colorado Springs. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Rampart’s Cassidy Callaway heads the ball over Arapahoe’s Audrey Weiss during the first half of the 5A Girls Soccer Quarterfinals Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at District 20 Stadium in Colorado Springs. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
CHRISTIAN MURDOCK THE GAZETTE
This will be a story Rampart’s seniors will always be able to tell, even if the ending wasn’t what they wanted.
After rushing out of their high school graduation to play in a 5A quarterfinal soccer game, the fourth-seeded Rams saw their unbeaten season end with a 2-1 loss to No. 12 Arapahoe on a goal that pinballed in front of the net after a free kick before leaking through with 3½ minutes remaining.
“I’ll be able to say I skipped my own graduation to come play in the quarterfinals,” said senior Katie Wilcox, sneaking in a laugh on a night filled with goodbyes.
The senior soccer players sat off to the side during commencement at Air Force’s Clune Arena. The ceremony began at 5:15 p.m. with the national anthem, some remarks from the principal, and then the six seniors who departed early walked the stage and received their diplomas. Two others stayed for the duration of graduation.
Those who left where whisked out of the arena and onto a short, white bus driven by the school’s baseball coach. They arrived at District 20 Stadium about an hour before game time, giving them enough time to swap cap and gown for soccer uniform but not necessarily enough time to get their emotions in check.
Rampart goal keeper Katlyn Rosenbaum is introduced before the Rams game against Arapahoe in the 5A Girls Soccer Quarterfinals Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at District 20 Stadium in Colorado Springs. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Rampart’s Haley Creapo heads the ball over Arapahoe’s Audrey Weiss during the first half of the 5A Girls Soccer Quarterfinals Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at District 20 Stadium in Colorado Springs. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Rampart’s Ashleigh Decker moves down field against Arapahoe’s Reagan Bridges during the first half of the 5A Girls Soccer Quarterfinals Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at District 20 Stadium in Colorado Springs. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Arapahoe’s Kyra Swafford, left, Rampart’s Jordan Garrett battle for the ball during the second half of the 5A Girls Soccer Quarterfinals Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at District 20 Stadium in Colorado Springs. Arapahoe won 2-1. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Rampart’s Harmony Mier fights off the defense of Arapahoe Skylar Golden during the second half of the 5A Girls Soccer Quarterfinals Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at District 20 Stadium in Colorado Springs. Arapahoe won 2-1. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Rampart’s Grace McReynolds, left, and Arapahoe’s Marin Klaess battle for the ball during the second half of the 5A Girls Soccer Quarterfinals Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at District 20 Stadium in Colorado Springs. Arapahoe won 2-1. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Rampart goal keeper Katlyn Rosenbaum makes a save over Arapahoe forward Audrey Weiss during the second half of the 5A Girls Soccer Quarterfinals Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at District 20 Stadium in Colorado Springs. Arapahoe won 2-1. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Seniors cheer for the Rampart girls soccer team against Arapahoe after attending the school’s graduation ceremony during the second half of the 5A Girls Soccer Quarterfinals Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at District 20 Stadium in Colorado Springs. Arapahoe won 2-1. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Arapahoe (14-3-1) capitalized by dominating the first 16 minutes and taking the lead on a goal from Lauren Walters.
“I think emotions were running high, and they affect the girls differently,” coach Carisa Whitson said. “They affected some more than others. It felt like they were kind of off emotionally, but man did they battle. They never quit. I’m just so proud of them for the season that they had.”
Rampart — which played beyond the first round of the 5A playoffs for the first time this season — tied the game with 24 minutes left on an Ashleigh Decker breakaway goal. Both teams then exchanged quality looks for 20 minutes before Arapahoe snuck one through.
For the first time this season, the Rams (17-1) couldn’t find another goal.
“It was an amazing season,” Wilcox said. “I wouldn’t have wanted my senior season with any other team. It was amazing.”
The message from Whitson, who addressed the team in a tear-filled circle that included classmates still in full graduation attire, was to embrace the program-best season that concluded about two games earlier than they would have liked.
“I told them we have nothing to be down about,” Whitson said. “Yeah, we wish it would have bounced a different way for us, but that happens. Arapahoe played a good game.”