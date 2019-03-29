It’s not often that a city boasts a training center for world-class athletes.
So for local athletes who grew up with the Olympic Training Center just down the road, it’s easy for them to forget about the opportunities that await at 1 Olympic Plaza.
But Friday, members of the Rampart girls’ swimming and diving team had the opportunity to see the facilities from a new perspective thanks in part to the city of Colorado Springs and 2016 Olympian Olivia Smoliga.
“We train here a lot for our club team, and I think sometimes we forget that this is a really special place, and we can draw so much inspiration from here,” said Rampart senior Edenna Chen. “I think we forget about that because its part of everyday life for us. I remember watching (Smoliga) at the Olympics and stuff and she’s such an inspiration. It’s really awesome to be reminded why we swim and use this as motivation for success.”
Smoliga, the U.S. record holder in the 50 backstroke, is in Colorado Springs training for the World Championships. She spoke with the team and answered questions about her success in the sport -- and her hair and skincare routine.
Smoliga recalled the first time she visited the training center when she was 16.
“Right then I of course wanted to train here and I wanted to go to the Olympics, but I think what’s also so important is to consider the journey it takes to get there,” Smoliga said. “I still remember going to high school state championships, and to this day it’s still one of my favorite events.
“Don’t think that when you guys come here to train, or make your first team, that high school state wasn’t a lead factor in pushing to the swimmer that you one day want to be,” she said.
Smoliga first asked the state champions if they dreamed of one day going to the Olympics. After some coaxing swimmers bashfully raised their hands.
“I think we are definitely more determined to work toward that goal now,” Chen said. “It’s definitely every kid’s dream to go to the Olympics, but it’s obviously a really difficult feat, so we are excited to start working harder toward it.”
The Rampart girls’ swimming and diving team recently won its second-straight Class 4A state championship, and were invited to the training center for a tour. The team also met Colorado Springs mayor John Suthers, who congratulated the Rams on their accomplishments.
“It’s quite a feat to win a state championship, and quite another to do it again the next year,” Suthers said. “At that goal it’s no longer a pipe dream, but somewhat of an expectation that has the added challenge of having the entire state out to dethrone you. To that I want to congratulate Rampart High School and the girls’ swimming team on their second state title.”
The Rams broke the 4A state record in the 200 medley relay for the second-straight year on the way to the program’s second title. In total, the Rams claimed five out of 12 events en route to the state championship, beating the second-place team, Niwot, by a staggering 62.5 points.
Chen also broke an individual record in the 100 breaststroke on her way to state gold.
Chen has aspirations to swim at the college level and beyond, although she is unsure which college.
“I did want to try to qualify for the Olympic trails in the 100 breaststroke, so we will see how that goes, but I’m definitely going to work hard for that especially now that we’ve heard Olivia’s story.”