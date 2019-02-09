THORNTON — It didn't take long for the Rampart girls' swimming and diving team to make its intention known Friday.
The Rams finished the 200-yard individual medley relay in 1 minute, 42.49 seconds, breaking their own classification record to kick off the final day of the Class 4A championships at Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center.
In all, Rampart won five out of 12 events en route to back-to-back state titles.
The Rams finished with 366 points in the team standings, followed by Niwot's 303.5 and Cheyenne Mountain's 299. Mullen (258) and Silver Creek (226) rounded out the top five.
The Rampart swimmers and coaches celebrated by taking a dip in the pool, singing a school fight song and posing for pictures. These activities are still a relatively new concept for the Rams.
That's because they captured their first state trophy last season.
So how do the two titles compare?
"They're both gratifying," Rampart coach Dan Greene said.
On Friday, his swimmers quickly set the tone.
The Rams easily touched first in the IM relay but did so in historic fashion — again. Freshman Claire Timson, senior Edenna Chen, junior Laelle Brovold and sophomore Lindsey Immel teamed up to top last year's 1:42.86.
"The first race, everyone's always super nervous," Immel said. "So it's great to start off with a really good feat, because it just gets the whole team super pumped. And it was a great first step in this amazing meet that we had."
Chen also broke a 4A record in the 100 breaststroke, finishing in 1:01.4. The previous mark was 1:01.9. Friday's runner-up finished about three seconds later.
The Rams' dominance continued throughout the meet, highlighted by wins from sophomore diver Maggie Buckley and swimmers Immel and Chen.
Buckley's win was a turning point. The Rams were behind Niwot by just a few points before the diving competition. But the win, complemented by teammate Gabrielle Pelter's sixth-place showing, helped Rampart return to first place in the team standings with 161 points through five events.
In 2018, Buckley took second in her first year competing in the sport. This time, she won with 498.65 points — ahead of Denver South's Lindsey Hammar, who had a 475.5.
In the 50 freestyle, Rampart's Immel took second in 23.75 — just behind Mullen's Sofia Zinis (23.43). Then, Immel took first in the 100 freestyle in 51.54, just ahead of teammate Chen (52.20).
Rampart's Timson took second in the 100 backstroke in 55.37, and teammate Brovold took third in the 200 freestyle.
Cheyenne Mountain also had some impressive performances. Junior Harper Lehman took second in the 200 IM with a time of 2:04.99 — behind Niwot freshman Mary Codevilla, who came in at 2:03.99.
In the 100 butterfly, Lehman took first in 56.57, followed by Coronado's Mia Shaeffer (56.71). And in the 100 breaststroke, Cheyenne Mountain senior Sophia Bricker placed third in 1:04.94.
The Indians also took third in the 200 freestyle relay.
However, it was Rampart's show this day.
The Rams capped off the meet by winning the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:29.61.
"Winning it two years in a row is amazing," Immel said. "I'm with an amazing team and I wouldn't ask for anyone else."