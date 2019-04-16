After last year’s first-round exit in the Class 5A playoffs, the Rampart girls’ soccer team went back to the drawing board.
In the offseason the Rams evaluated their scoring talent and entered the 2019 season with a new mentality, ready to finally make a run in the postseason.
Now nearly halfway through the regular season, Rampart is well on its way as one of the three 5A teams that remain undefeated.
The team’s streak was extended Tuesday in a dominant 8-1 5A/4A CSML win over Fountain-Fort Carson.
“I think we learned a lot from losing in the first round of the playoffs last year and looked at what we can do better and how we can become more of an attacking team,” Rampart coach Carisa Whitson said. “Some of the girls from last year have stepped into a more offensive mindset so you don’t see just one or two girls who are scoring all the time, it’s pretty spread across the team.”
On Tuesday, senior defender Jade Kinsey used that scoring mindset to net her first two goals of the year in her third game back from injury.
Kinsey injured her left knee in December and unknowingly played six club soccer games with a broken bone.
“I actually broke a bone off the head of my tibia, but I really wanted to get back for high school, so I had surgery and I was able to come back in three months so that’s just crazy,” Kinsey said. “It was really nice to get back out there.”
Kaitlyn Wilcox also netted two goals for the Rams, who had a 5-0 lead at halftime. Jordan Garrett, Aspen Brandich, Beacon Meier and Verionca Botto added goals thanks in part to Rampart’s dominant control throughout the game.
The team used its speed to beat Fountain-Fort Carson to nearly every open look, leading Whitson to estimate that her Rams had possession of the ball 80 to 90 percent of the game.
“That’s always nice, to get the girls in some different positions,” Whitson said. “The group of girls that we have and the relationship that we have with each other has helped us. It has gotten us as far as we have so far, but there’s still a long way to go, so we have to continue to work and press and try to keep possession most of the game.”
For now the Rams are excited to move through league play and prepare for the playoffs.
"Last year and my sophomore year we got knocked out in the first round and we knew we could go farther than that, so we really want it this year and I think we can do it,” Kinsey said. “We really believe we can go far this year and there’s a lot of team spirit.”