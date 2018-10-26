Rampart preserved precious time and energy in a 49-0 win over Air Academy on Friday night at District 20 Stadium and will look to use those reserves next week with a conference championship on the line.

After opening up a 42-point lead by halftime, the Rams (7-2, 4-0) rested starters as the clock rolled for the final two quarters of the Class 4A Pikes Peak Athletics Conference game.

Once the clock showed zeros, Rampart’s focus shifted to next week’s trip to Pueblo West.

“We’re going to come in pretty fresh, play for a league title for a third year in a row, which is great for these kids,” Rampart coach Rob Royer said.

“That was their big goal.”

