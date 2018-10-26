Rampart Rams sophomore Cole Cormaney (10) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter. The Air Academy Kadets defeated the Rampart Rams 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
Air Academy senior Kyle Pope (41) runs the ball in the first quarter Friday against the Rampart Rams. The Kadets won 49-0 at District 20 Stadium.
Isaiah J. Downing, Special to The Gazette
Rampart preserved precious time and energy in a 49-0 win over Air Academy on Friday night at District 20 Stadium and will look to use those reserves next week with a conference championship on the line.
After opening up a 42-point lead by halftime, the Rams (7-2, 4-0) rested starters as the clock rolled for the final two quarters of the Class 4A Pikes Peak Athletics Conference game.
Once the clock showed zeros, Rampart’s focus shifted to next week’s trip to Pueblo West.
“We’re going to come in pretty fresh, play for a league title for a third year in a row, which is great for these kids,” Rampart coach Rob Royer said.
“That was their big goal.”
Air Academy senior Kyle Pope (41) runs the ball in the first quarter.
Rampart Rams sophomore Cole Cormaney (10) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Air Academy senior Bo Powers (2) drops back to pass in the first quarter.
Rampart Rams junior Chris Yoo (2) runs through the tackle of Air Academy senior Christian Parelius (37) in the first quarter.
Rampart Rams sophomore Luke Pavlica (20) makes a reception against Air Academy junior Michael Midkiff (24) in the second quarter.
Rampart Rams sophomore Luke Pavlica (20) makes a reception against Air Academy senior Christian Parelius (37) and junior Michael Midkiff (24) in the second quarter.
Rampart Rams sophomore Cole Cormaney (10) looks to pass in the second quarter.
Rampart Rams junior Grant Tucker (54) defends against Air Academy junior Aidan Diller (58) as senior Colin Phillips (42) runs the ball in the second quarter.
Rampart Rams players celebrate with fans after the game.
Air Academy senior Kyle Pope (41) runs the ball in the first quarter.
Rampart Rams sophomore Cole Cormaney (10) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter. The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
Air Academy senior Bo Powers (2) drops back to pass in the first quarter. The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
Rampart Rams junior Chris Yoo (2) runs through the tackle of Air Academy senior Christian Parelius (37) in the first quarter. The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
Rampart Rams sophomore Luke Pavlica (20) makes a reception against Air Academy junior Michael Midkiff (24) in the second quarter. The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
Rampart Rams sophomore Luke Pavlica (20) makes a reception against Air Academy senior Christian Parelius (37) and junior Michael Midkiff (24) in the second quarter. The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
Rampart Rams sophomore Cole Cormaney (10) looks to pass in the second quarter. The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
Rampart Rams junior Grant Tucker (54) defends against Air Academy junior Aidan Diller (58) as senior Colin Phillips (42) runs the ball in the second quarter. The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
Rampart Rams players celebrate with fans after the game. The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing