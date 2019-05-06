Rampart prep football
Rob Royer, who led Rampart to a 36-19 record in five seasons with four playoff appearances, recently announced he was leaving his alma mater to take the position of offensive line coach with the Air Force Academy’s Prep School.

Royer graduated from the District 20 school in 1991 and returned as head coach and teacher prior to the 2014-15 school year. During his first season, the Rams qualified for the playoffs to break a 10-year postseason drought.

In 2016, Rampart won its first league title in 16 years.

“I can step back and be a dad and still support Rampart,” Royer said. “Looking at the prep school schedule, their games are on Saturday, so I’ll still be able to see most of the games with Rampart. We’re still going to be here. My family has always been first, and my boys and wife are the most important things in my life, not necessarily coaching high school.”

