LONDON • Angela Merkel’s decision to step down as party leader even as she tries to keep her position as German chancellor highlights a trend bedeviling Europe’s leaders: Centrist parties are fading as fringe parties gather pace.
Merkel succumbed to political reality after several poor showings in state elections that showed voters moving to alternative parties on either side of her center-right Christian Democrats.
In Italy, a coalition of anti-establishment, anti-immigrant parties is in power, and in France, newly elected pro-business, pro-European Union President Emmanuel Macron has seen his popularity plummet.
In Britain, Prime Minister Theresa May clings to power without a majority in Parliament. She is struggling to keep her Conservative Party behind her as she seeks a middle-of-the-road Brexit blueprint rejected by hard-liners who want a complete break with the EU even as a “people’s vote” movement by those who want to scrap Brexit altogether gains some force.
The idea of liberal democracy — for decades the cornerstone of the vaunted “European project” — seems under fire as increasingly authoritarian governments rule Hungary and Poland and make gains elsewhere.
Alice Billon-Galland, a policy fellow with the European Leadership Network, says voters in Europe are supporting not only far-right parties but “anti-establishment” parties from the left who did well in German voting. That leaves European leaders in a compromised position ahead of parliamentary elections.
“My concern is more about leadership, and the future of the European project,” she said. “At a time of rising populism throughout the EU, and just before key elections in 2019, what Europe needs more than anything else is a vision and a strong, united core leadership to deliver it.”
She concedes this is unlikely with Britain withdrawing and Germany’s policies in transition.