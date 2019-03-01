Colorado Springs Christian School girls’ basketball coach Mark Engesser shut down the concept of a good loss after the Lions fell for the first time a week ago, but his daughter, and one of his star seniors, went the other direction after a 64-21 win over Eagle Ridge in a first-round Class 3A playoff game Friday at CSCS.
“I think getting a loss helps because then you come back to practice and you work 10 times harder, do the stuff you know you made mistakes on and hopefully don’t make those same mistakes,” Megan Engesser said after scoring 19 points in Friday’s win.
Coach agreed the second-seeded, 22-1 Lions were engaged when they returned to the gym.
“Good week of practice, and focused,” the CSCS coach said. “It was a good week for us.”
The Lions looked eager to erase the losing taste, scoring the first 12 points of the game. Eight of those points came from senior Rachel Ingram, who was limited to a bucket in the loss against St. Mary’s, the No. 1 seed, in last week’s regional final.
“It was good,” Ingram said of her start. “Lately, I felt like low confidence, and coach has been trying to help me get my confidence back so that was really good. He just told me to go out and play my game.”
Ingram and the Lions played their preferred up-and-down game for most of the game. After falling behind 14-3 to start the second quarter, Eagle Ridge introduced some full-court pressure.
That played into Engesser and Ingram’s hands, as the duo scored on the break and hit a handful of open 3-pointers when the Warriors were caught in rotations.
Eagle Ridge pulled within five midway through the second quarter, but the Lions finished the quarter on a 19-0 run and took a 35-11 lead to halftime.
Engesser hit a pair of 3-pointer and converted a three-point play in that stretch.
“Eventually, we’re going to get some good stuff that we like if the game is up-and-down,” the coach said. “We love fast-paced games.”
Engesser set up Ingram on a couple scores to open the second half, and Lions brought a running clock into effect with a 53-17 advantage after three.
Ingram, who scored a game-high 21 points, and the rest of the CSCS starters checked out for good early in the fourth quarter to get some rest ahead of Saturday’s second round game against the winner of the game between No. 15 Manitou Springs and No. 18 Faith Christian that followed on the Lions’ home court.
In addition to Ingram and Engesser, the Lions got seven points from Abbie Knedler and Corrie Anderson.
Coach and daughter agreed later, saying they don’t care who they see in Saturday’s second round.
“I know a few girls on Manitou, they’re nice," the CSCS senior said, "and I hear Faith Christian is pretty good, so I guess we’ll just see.”
“Nope,” the coach answered before taking a seat to do some scouting from the stands. “We’ll just watch and find out.”