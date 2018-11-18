Sunday morning Mike MacIntyre was dismissed as the head football coach at CU after six seasons with the Buffs.
What does that mean for the area’s top high school playcaller and one of the Buff’s 2019 recruits?
Regardless of who is at the helm of the University of Colorado football program - quarterback Ty Evans is all in.
“Nothing has changed,” Evans said. “I have to explore options to make sure I’m in the best situation, and I do believe that’s in Boulder. It’s not a rebuild thing, we have the guys in there to be successful and we’ve proven earlier this year that we can win games. My 2019 class is extremely strong and we are going to be positive impact on the program.”
MacIntyre finished 30-44 over six seasons and led the Buffs to a 5-0 start to begin the 2018 campaign. But since CU has lost six straight, including a 30-7 loss to No. 19 Utah on Saturday.
Quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper has been named interim head coach for the Buff’s final game against UCLA next week. If the Buffs win, they will appear in the team’s second bowl game in the last three years.
“Coach Roper is my guy,” Evans said. “He actually recruited me when he was coaching at South Carolina, and he and I have a good relationship. But I do feel bad for coach Mac. You never want to see someone go through that and he and his family are in my thoughts and prayers.”
Evans said he talked briefly with coach Roper this morning over text, and plans to talk with him more Sunday night.
Evans will sign his National Letter of Intent on the first day of Division I football signing on Dec. 19, and will begin classes at CU on Jan. 15. He will return to Palmer Ridge in the spring and walk with his class for his official 2019 graduation ceremony.
“I just want to get up there and learn the playbook as fast as I can,” Evans said. “I want to bulk up and get into the program. I want to be there and be a Buff.”
For the second time in as many years Evans has faced a head coaching change in the program in which he verbally committed to.
It’s been almost a year since Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema was fired, forcing Evans, who had verbally committed to the Razorbacks in summer 2017, to withdraw his verbal commitment. He later announced his full commitment to the University of Colorado, affirming his desire to stay in the Centennial State and be a part of the changing face of football at CU.
Since announcing his commitment last January Evans has gathered top Division I interest, including an offer from No. 1 Alabama. But Evans continues to declare his loyalty to the program on social media.
Where’s the wall I need to run through? https://t.co/MOBJZhiVLB— Ty Evans™ (@EvansTy18) November 18, 2018
Evans is in the midst of leading his Palmer Ridge Bears in another deep playoff push. Saturday he threw for 182 yards and four touchdowns, and rushed for two more as Palmer Ridge downed previously undefeated Harrison 51-14 in the Class 3A quarterfinals. The Bears will play No. 1 Palisade next week in the state semifinals.
Last year Evans, the 2017 Gatorade Football Player of the Year, led Palmer Ridge to the program’s first state championship.