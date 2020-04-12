In this increasingly complicated world, The Gazette’s features staff offers up answers to some of life’s simpler questions.
What to listen to?
Kelsea Ballerini couldn’t have planned to drop her new album during the thick of the coronavirus outbreak. But the collection of country (and pop) songs is perfect company right about now. The album, called “Kelsea,” has upbeat moments to keep your spirits high and even slower tunes likely will get stuck in your head. — Amanda Hancock
What to read?
I’m reading my first Liane Moriarty book, courtesy of a downtown Little Free Library. She’s the New York Times best-selling author of “Big Little Lies,” which became a popular HBO series. My free selection? Her 2013 novel “The Husband’s Secret.” Her plot, characters and writing are easy for my brain to focus on right now. — Jennifer Mulson
What to watch?
A get-out-the-tissues hour, I had to finish season 4 of NBC's heart-grabbing drama "This is Us." Totally forgot anything and everything virus to get wrapped up in the Kevin-Randall brother drama. And sister Kate? And Alzheimer’s? And “Blue Skies.” The Pearson family we’ve known so well, past and future. Laughter and tears. — Linda Navarro
What to do?
I’m almost 50 years old so make fun of me if you want to, but if you’re looking for a great stress reliever, video games are a wonderful option. I’ve been a gamer for more than 40 years and play a variety of genres (shooters, puzzle games, platformers), and it’s always a blast. It’s also a perfect way to connect with others online. — Terry Terrones