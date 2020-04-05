What to do?
In isolation, I’m recalling some of life’s simple pleasures. Such as Frisbee. What better way to get some fresh air and keep up the hand-eye coordination? Find an open area and retrain yourself in the sport you’ve forgotten over the years. And keep the game in the family, as health officials advise against team sports with friends. — Seth Boster
What to eat?After consecutive days of cooking at home, I’m all for ordering something greasy, cheesy and something I couldn’t create in my kitchen. When that time comes, I’ve been calling Slice 420 (slice420.com). As far as pizza goes, this is the good stuff. The New York-style shop is open for pickup and delivery. Go with one of the gourmet pies. — Amanda Hancock
What to drink?Not to sound like a stereotypical journalist, but after a long day I enjoy having an adult beverage or two. With my favorite local watering hole closed, that means trips to Cheers Liquor Mart. Cheers has an excellent selection and frequently offers sales. Be sure to say hello if you see me in the rum section.
— Terry Terrones
What to watch?I was jonesing for a reality TV dating show after “The Bachelor” and “Love is Blind.” Enter the first season of “Love Island: Australia” on Hulu. It’s shamelessly awful and I love it. Lucky for me, there are 30 episodes of islanders trying to vibe with each other. Turn on the subtitles to catch the quirky Aussie slang. — Jennifer Mulson