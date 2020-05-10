What to watch?
I first heard of “Schitt’s Creek” when I stumbled on a trivia night at a local bar. After seeing how excited everyone was about the show, I vowed to give it a watch. It’s cozy, smart and full of surprising laughs. I’m almost done with the final season, and I’ll likely start it over from the beginning. — Amanda Hancock
What to eat?Whether sitting inside or outside, it always feels like home at Front Range Barbecue, 2330 W. Colorado Ave. And the charm remains strong in takeout mode. I found customers keeping distance in the back alley, enjoying a beer from the rotating draft list while waiting for tasty grub. — Seth Boster
What to do?CorePower Yoga is livestreaming free classes daily, taught by CPY teachers from their homes. You don’t have to catch it live. Old classes also live online. I love the bodyweight yoga sculpts. The cardio aspect helps offset my increased sitting time. Go online to corepoweryoga.com. — Jennifer Mulson
What to listen to?As a pop culture aficionado, I’m obviously a fan of films. I especially love talking about the ones I’ve seen countless times. The Ringer’s Bill Simmons and several guests do just that in “The Rewatchables” podcast. It feels like taking part in a conversation about your favorite movies. — Terry Terrones