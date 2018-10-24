BRUSSELS • NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that allies blame Russia for violating an important Cold War-era missile treaty but he does not expect them to deploy more nuclear warheads in Europe in response.
In Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin followed up on U.S. President Donald Trump’s declared intention to pull out of the 1987 arms control pact by warning that if the U.S. deploys the now-banned missiles in Europe, Russia would target the nations hosting them.
The European Union has described the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty as a cornerstone of European security and urged Russia and the United States to uphold it. But Stoltenberg did not encourage the U.S., the biggest and most influential member of NATO, to stay in the treaty.
“I don’t foresee that allies will deploy more nuclear weapons in Europe as a response to the new Russian missile,” Stoltenberg told reporters at NATO headquarters. However, he noted that the 29 allies were assessing “the implications of the new Russian missile for our security.”
Putin said he hoped the U.S. did not plan to put the kind of missiles the treaty banned in Europe, if it does withdraw from the pact.
“If they are deployed in Europe, we will naturally have to respond in kind,” Putin said at a news conference. “The European nations that would agree to that should understand that they would expose their territory to the threat of a possible retaliatory strike.”
The Russian leader strongly rejected U.S. and NATO allegations that Moscow has violated the treaty. He charged it was the U.S. that violated the pact with missile defense facilities in Romania that could be used to hold cruise missiles.
As tensions over treaty’s possible unraveling mount, NATO Thursday officially launches its Trident Juncture war games in Norway, its biggest maneuvers since the Cold War.
Russia, which shares a border with Norway, has been briefed by NATO on the exercises and invited to monitor them, but the move has still angered Moscow. Russia’s defense minister warned that Moscow could be forced to respond to increased NATO activities near its border.
“NATO’s military activities near our borders have reached the highest level since the Cold War times,” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said, noting that the war games will be “simulating offensive military action.”
Speaking on a trip to Belarus, Shoigu also warned that Poland’s plan to host a U.S. Army division would affect regional stability and trigger a Russian response.
The United States insists that a new Russian missile system — known as the 9M729 — contravenes the 1987 INF treaty. NATO allies agree that is probably the case. The pact between Moscow and Washington bans an entire class of weapons — all land-based cruise and ballistic missiles with a range from 310 to 3,410 miles.
Experts say the Russian system would operate at lower altitudes, making it tough to detect and bring down. It could also reach targets across Europe and even the U.S. west coast if stationed in Siberia.