The first of three PlanCOS public hearings scheduled for this week is happening tonight.
Tonight's open house is from 6-8 p.m. at the Colorado Springs Police Department's Falcon substation, located at 7850 Goddard St. Four other open houses, including two this week, are scheduled this month (see the list below).
City leaders have designed the open houses to take place in each of the six council districts. District 2 City Council member David Geislinger will host tonight's meeting. An open house in District 1, as well as one downtown with at-large council members, happened last week.
PlanCOS is intended to be a guide for future development and decision making in the city, and city leaders are hoping a final plan will be accepted and approved by council members at the end of the year. Those who want to provide feedback online can review the plan here through Aug. 6.
Schedule for PlanCOS open houses:
- July 18, 6-8 p.m.
District 3: Richard Skorman
Westside Community Center
1628 W. Bijou St.
- July 19, 6-8 p.m.
District 4: Yolanda Avila
Deerfield Hills Community Center
4290 Deerfield Hills Rd.
- July 25, 6-8 p.m.
District 5: Jill Gaebler
Patty Jewett Golf Course
900 E. Espanola St.
- July 30, 6-8 p.m.
District 6: Andy Pico
CSPD Stetson Hills Division
4110 Tutt Blvd.