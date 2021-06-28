White House press secretary Jen Psaki stood by claims made by President Joe Biden adviser Cedric Richmond that Republicans defunded America’s police departments.
"'Republicans defunded the police,'" Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy quoted Richmond as saying in a question to Psaki, "'by not supporting the American Rescue Plan.' But how is that an argument to be made when the president never mentioned needing money for police to stop a crime wave when he was selling the American Rescue Plan?"
"The president did mention ... that the American Rescue Plan, the state and local funding, something that was supported by the president, a lot of Democrats who supported and voted for the bill, could help ensure local cops were kept on the beat in communities across the country,” Psaki responded.
“As you know, didn't receive a single Republican vote,” she added. “That funding has been used to keep cops on the beat.”
Psaki’s answer comes as Biden has provided new guidance to local governments on how to use federal funds to combat the surge of crime.
“We’re now providing more guidance on how they can use the $350 billion nationally that the American Rescue Plan has available to help reduce crime and address the root causes,” Biden said. “For example, cities experiencing an increase in gun violence were able to use the American Rescue Plan dollars to hire police officers needed for community policing and to pay their overtime.”
Republicans have argued that the blame should actually be placed on Democratic-controlled cities, some of which have moved to defund or scale back funding for their police departments.