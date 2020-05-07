INDIANAPOLIS • Indianapolis police faced protests Thursday after officers fatally shot two men and killed a pregnant pedestrian in three separate incidents just hours apart.
Police did not have body camera or dash camera footage of either shooting, but they said both men exchanged gunfire with officers. The pregnant woman was walking along an expressway ramp when an officer driving to work struck her with his vehicle.
Events surrounding the first shooting were livestreamed on Facebook, including comments by a responding detective that the police chief called “unacceptable.”
Protesters converged on the first shooting scene Wednesday night, and dozens more gathered Thursday at the City County Building in downtown Indianapolis. Many wore face masks aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus and at times shouted, “No justice, no peace.”
Chief Randal Taylor of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department acknowledged that the “tragic” incidents had shaken the public’s trust, but promised that the department would conduct thorough, transparent investigations into all three deaths.
“We recognize and are saddened that this mutual trust, that we so value, has been eroded over the last 24 hours, but I remain steadfast in our commitment to be transparent with our community, not just today but throughout the entire process as we learn more about what happened last night,” he said during a news conference.
The Marion County Coroner’s office identified the man killed in the first shooting as Dreasjon Reed, 21, and the man killed later as McHale Rose, 19. Both men were black.
The pregnant woman was identified as Ashlynn Lisby, 23. Lisby was white. Her fetus also did not survive. Protests began after video of the events leading up to Reed’s shooting appeared on Facebook. The video shows him being pursued by police before incoherent shouting and popping sounds are heard during a foot chase. Later, a male voice says, “I think it’s going to be a closed casket, homie,” an apparent reference to a closed-casket funeral. Taylor said that he was “aware of inappropriate comments made by an IMPD detective during the incident.”