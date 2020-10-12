Dozens of protesters rallied outside the Cheyenne Mountain School District administration building before Monday night’s Board of Education work session that included discussion of a proposed resolution to retire the use of Native American words and imagery in the district — including its controversial mascot.
Tensions between pro-mascot protesters and those who support a change — about 50 total — appeared high at times. No arrests were made, a Colorado Springs Police Department spokesman said.
If approved, the resolution introduced at a Sept. 15 board meeting, would retire the “Indian” as the high school’s mascot and team name, and require removal of nicknames, images, logos, and school materials containing such names or images by Aug. 1. It would also ban the use of phrases such as “smoke signals,” “powwow,” “tribe” and other “instances of Native American appropriation.”
Board members Monday agreed to attend their next official meeting — scheduled for Oct. 26 — prepared to discuss what the resolution review process might look like. Members of the public were allowed to attend Monday evening’s work session via phone or in person if wearing a face mask. Those speaking at the meeting mostly did not identify themselves before making comments.
One board member equated the school’s use of Native American words and imagery to racial segregation in schools.
“It was fine because we didn’t really think about it in those terms,” she said. “Now we know better.”
Another board member said the district’s use of Native American names and imagery was in conflict with its nondiscrimination policy and could pose legal problems. It could also potentially result in the loss of federal funding, she said.
And another board member said the volume of communication he has received on the issue has been overwhelming, “to the point where people are having a rally outside of our building.”
“We can say no to these folks who want it to change,” he said. “Or maybe we don’t. But I’m not ready.”
A different board member said she felt the issue shouldn’t “be put on the back burner any more than dealing with COVID,” referring to a board statement from earlier this year that said its “attention is necessarily focused on how to most effectively and safely deliver instruction to our students during the pandemic.”
“I feel like we’ve been having this conversation at a certain level for years,” she added.
Superintendent Walt Cooper in September cited former principal Lloyd ‘Pappy’ Shaw, who worked in the district from 1916-1951, and had “a great appreciation for Native American culture and art, and for the values on which this culture was based.”
“It is in the spirit of Pappy Shaw’s legacy and his appreciation for Native American culture that we continue to proudly display the name Indians,” a document provided by Cooper stated.
The district eliminated the practice of the “tomahawk chop,” a hand motion students and other enthusiasts made during football games, in 2006. It also banned war-painted faces, feathered headdresses and other Native American apparel that some supporters wore to athletic events.
The Gazette’s Christian Murdock contributed to this report.