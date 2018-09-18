Waivers
Javorius Allen, RB, Baltimore Ravens
Frustrating as the Ravens’ running back situation may be for Alex Collins owners, Baltimore’s continued usage of Javorius Allen can’t be ignored. While Collins remains the team’s leader on the ground, Allen is getting the pass-catching work as well as some goal-line work. Allen has recorded rushing touchdowns in both of the team’s contests.
John Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens
John “Smoke” Brown has been a boon for the Ravens in this young season and he can be the same for fantasy owners. Brown caught four 4 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown in last Thursday night’s game against Cincinnati. It’s the second week in a row that Brown has hit paydirt. Normally I’m down on Ravens receivers but I think Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco will perform better than he has in seasons past. Similar to what Alex Smith did in Kansas City last season, I look for Flacco to elevate his game from what we’ve seen in recent years, knowing full well that the team has drafted their future quarterback in Lamar Jackson. Look for Flacco to flash shades of his 2012 brilliance as he rages against the dying of the light. Got off on a tangent there, bottom line improved quarterback play from Flacco bodes well for Brown.
Giovani Bernard, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
With Bengals running back Joe Mixon set to miss a few weeks recovering from a knee scope, Giovani Bernard becomes the next man up for Cincinnati. With the Bengals firing on all cylinders offensively, Bernard offers upside as a flex play.
Andy Dalton, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
There was no shortage of relevant fantasy news in last Thursday night’s game. Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton has looked great two games into the season. He threw for 265 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions Thursday. Those looking for a quarterback to stream should take notice.
DeSean Jackson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
I’ll admit, I was dead wrong about Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and it looks like the bearded wonder is the real deal for the time being. That gives the team’s No. 2 receiver DeSean Jackson great value. Jackson has scored long touchdowns and eclipsed 100 receiving yards in both of the Buccaneers’ games. He probably won’t do that every week but his floor has certainly been elevated with Fitzpatrick at the quarterback position.
Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
Good news for the Packers and for fantasy owners in need at the running back position is the return of running back Aaron Jones. Green Bay ranks 25th in the league with 83.5 rushing yards per game at an 18th ranked four yards per carry. Running back Jamaal Williams is weighing that down with a 3.4-yard per carry average. Williams posted at 3.6 average last season. Jones returns from a two-game suspension boasting a 5.5 average last season and is the better runner between the two. He’s a bit of a project as he’ll have to get to the top of the depth chart but the starting runner in an Aaron Rodgers-led offense that will never see a stacked box, Jones has major upside.
Antonio Callaway, WR, Cleveland Browns
With Josh Gordon now out of Cleveland, rookie Antonio Callaway has been the next man up for the Browns. Callaway posted a three-catch, 87-yard, one-touchdown stat line Sunday against the Saints. Browns coach Hue Jackson vouched for Callaway saying that the Browns “are looking forward to him play” and that the rookie would “have more swings at it.” Get this rookie off waivers now. Remember the Browns may not be the hottest team right now but a quarterback change from Tyrod Taylor to Baker Mayfield could change all of that.
Just in case
These two players are widely owned but fantasy owners should check to see if theirs is one of the few leagues where these two might be available.
Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
Josh Gordon, WR, New England Patriots
Deeper Targets
Rashard Higgins, WR, Cleveland Browns
James Washington, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
Chris Ivory, RB, Buffalo Bills
Corey Clement, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Redux
Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos
Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks