DETROIT • First it was the shocking tweet that funding was secured and Tesla may go private, then a statement that the money wasn’t locked down after all. Two weeks later, the whole deal is off.
Welcome to the disarray of Elon Musk, the impulsive genius and architect of cutting-edge car, rocket and solar panel companies built nearly from scratch.
Chaos, though, comes with a price. Experts say it could wind up with Tesla exposed to a fine for misleading investors. And even though Musk has almost legendary status, the episode could further erode his credibility with stakeholders.
“Prior to the go-private episode, his credibility was in question, although investors still had overall confidence in the guy,” Erik Gordon, professor at the University of Michigan, said Saturday. “This whole go-private episode has taken his credibility close to zero.”
It began Aug. 7 when Musk tweeted he was considering taking the company private and that funding had been secured for the deal. Investors would be paid $420 per share, a 23 percent premium over the Aug. 6 closing price. Tesla’s stock shot up 11 percent that day.
Then, in a blog post six days later, Musk wrote the money wasn’t locked down, revealing that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund was the source of the cash but was doing due diligence. Musk said the Tesla board and big investors had been told he was considering taking the firm private before he tweeted that information.
Musk, who owns 20 percent of Tesla, also said he expected only a third of shareholders to sell, meaning the deal would be valued around $24 billion.
Friday came a statement from Musk saying that after talking to investors, the plan would be scrubbed. Investors told him they had limits on how much they could sink into a private company.
The episode drew attention from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which reportedly is investigating Tesla for possible manipulation of the stock price. At least two lawsuits seeking class-action status have been filed alleging Musk broke securities laws by making it sound like financing for the buyout was lined up.