Senior lunches
• Silver Key Connections Café
NOTE: Masks and social distancing at Silver Key are optional for individuals who are fully vaccinated (with the exception of Reserve & Ride drivers and clients, who must remain masked pending changes in the public health order). Unvaccinated individuals must wear face coverings and continue to socially distance, per CDC guidance. Some individuals may choose to continue to wear masks. Proof of vaccination not required.
RESERVE & RIDE clients are required to wear either their own face mask or a face mask provided to them by the driver (no exceptions).
Monday-Friday
Reservations: 719-884-2304 or silverkey.org
• Mountain Community Mennonite Church, 643 Highway 105, Palmer Lake
• Silver Key home delivered meals, including Meals on Wheels Registration: 884-2370
Senior citizen services
• Tri-Lakes Silver Alliance
719-464-6873, trilakesseniors.org
• YMCA Senior Services
17250 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument, 719-481-8728, ppymca.org/welcome-back
• Senior safety handyman services 719-488-0076
• Free transportation
Mountain Community Transportation for Seniors, 719-488-0076, coloradoseniorhelp.com
• Senior center Lewis-Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument, 719-464-6873, trilakesseniors.org
Alzheimer’s Association Support Group
Meets monthly on the second Saturday from 9:45-11:15 a.m. To register or for more information, call our 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.