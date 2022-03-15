Senior lunches

Silver Key Connections Café

NOTE: Masks and social distancing at Silver Key are optional for individuals who are fully vaccinated (with the exception of Reserve & Ride drivers and clients, who must remain masked pending changes in the public health order). Unvaccinated individuals must wear face coverings and continue to socially distance, per CDC guidance. Some individuals may choose to continue to wear masks. Proof of vaccination not required.

RESERVE & RIDE clients are required to wear either their own face mask or a face mask provided to them by the driver (no exceptions).

Monday-Friday

Reservations: 719-884-2304 or silverkey.org

Mountain Community Mennonite Church, 643 Highway 105, Palmer Lake

Silver Key home delivered meals, including Meals on Wheels Registration: 884-2370

Senior citizen services

Tri-Lakes Silver Alliance

719-464-6873, trilakesseniors.org

YMCA Senior Services

17250 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument, 719-481-8728, ppymca.org/welcome-back

Senior safety handyman services 719-488-0076

Free transportation

Mountain Community Transportation for Seniors, 719-488-0076, coloradoseniorhelp.com

Senior center Lewis-Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument, 719-464-6873, trilakesseniors.org

Alzheimer’s Association Support Group

Meets monthly on the second Saturday from 9:45-11:15 a.m. To register or for more information, call our 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.

