Senior lunches

• Silver Key Connections Café

NOTE: Masks and social distancing at Silver Key is optional for individuals who are fully vaccinated (with the exception of Reserve & Ride drivers and clients, who must remain masked pending changes in the public health order). Unvaccinated individuals must wear face coverings and continue to socially distance, per CDC guidance. Some individuals may choose to continue to wear masks. Proof of vaccination not required.

RESERVE & RIDE clients are required to wear either their own face mask or a face mask provided to them by the driver (no exceptions).

Monday-Friday

Reservations: 884-2304 or silverkey.org

Mountain Community Mennonite Church, 643 Highway 105, Palmer Lake

Silver Key home delivered meals, including Meals on Wheels Registration: 884-2370

Senior citizen services

• Tri-Lakes Silver Alliance

464-6873, trilakesseniors.org

• YMCA Senior Services

17250 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument, 481-8728, ppymca.org/welcome-back

• Senior safety handyman services

488-0076

• Free transportation

Mountain Community Transportation for Seniors, 488-0076, coloradoseniorhelp.com

• Senior center

Lewis-Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, Monument, 464-6873, trilakesseniors.org

Alzheimer’s Association Support Group

Meets monthly on the second Saturday from 9:45-11:15 a.m. To register or for more information, call our 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.

