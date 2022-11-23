MOST READ THIS WEEK

Want to know what’s trending online? Here are the top reads on The Tribune’s website as of Nov. 18:

Monument Board of Trustees meeting ends in call to censure Mayor Pro Tem on eve of election

Annexation of 162 acres near I-25 and County Line under scrutiny

Lewis-Palmer relishes state experience as final three local teams fall in semifinals on state volleyball’s final day

Monumental win: Palmer Ridge beats Lewis-Palmer at state for cross-town bragging rights

Colorado Springs Planning Commission OKs controversial 8,000-seat outdoor amphitheater

Load comments