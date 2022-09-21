MOST READ THIS WEEK
Want to know what’s trending online? Here are the top reads on The Tribune’s website as of Sept. 16:
Colorado gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl says her teen years in Monument helped shape her ideals
Royal Gorge Railroad offers a special, scenic way to enjoy Oktoberfest
Assessment results show District 38 students meeting or exceeding statewide averages
8,000-seat amphitheater proposed in north Colorado Springs brings out supporters and critics
Sijan Service Award honors the memory and legacy of a hero | From the Editor