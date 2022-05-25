Graduates throw their caps in the air during Palmer Ridge High School's graduation, held at The Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs Friday, May 20. Lewis-Palmer High School graduation was held earlier Friday at the World Arena.
Michelle has been editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers (Pikes Peak Courier and Tri-Lakes Tribune) since June 2019. A Pennsylvania native and Penn State journalism graduate, she joined The Gazette's staff in 2015.
Colorado Springs is responsible for identifying a site for a passenger rail station that would serve Amtrak and intercity commuter trains, and the staff has narrowed the options down to four sites in the downtown area.