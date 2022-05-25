052122-news-PR Grad 04.JPG (copy)

Graduates throw their caps in the air during Palmer Ridge High School's graduation, held at The Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs Friday, May 20. Lewis-Palmer High School graduation was held earlier Friday at the World Arena.

 Parker Seibold, The Gazette

Editor, Pikes Peak Newspapers

Michelle has been editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers (Pikes Peak Courier and Tri-Lakes Tribune) since June 2019. A Pennsylvania native and Penn State journalism graduate, she joined The Gazette's staff in 2015.

