Daily Weather Report Powered By:
Action from the first day of the 2022 state track and field championships in Lakewood. (BRENT BRIGGEMAN, THE GAZETTE)
Editor, Pikes Peak Newspapers
Panthers’ Johnson tops in state in discus
Page 17
Michelle has been editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers (Pikes Peak Courier and Tri-Lakes Tribune) since June 2019. A Pennsylvania native and Penn State journalism graduate, she joined The Gazette's staff in 2015.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.