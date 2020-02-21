Skiing
In ski-crazy Switzerland, Lara Gut-Behrami’s first World Cup victory in more than two years was quickly labeled “a resurrection” by broadcasters. The former teenage prodigy, an overall World Cup champion in 2016, led a 1-2 Swiss finish in a downhill race Friday on the Mont Lachaux course, beating discipline leader Corinne Suter by 0.80 seconds.
Luge
Team USA and others have pulled out of the Luge World Cup, citing safety. “Based on the feedback from our athletes and coaches, we will not participate,” USA Luge said in a statement Friday. “We respect their opinions that conditions are not safe.”