Former TCA kicker
Carlson signs with Raiders
Oakland signed kicker Daniel Carlson and waived Matt McCrane.
Oakland also promoted receiver Marcell Ateman and offensive lineman Denver Kirkland from the practice squad to fill open spots on the 53-man roster.
Carlson, who kicked in high school at The Classical Academy in Colorado Springs, was a fifth-round pick by Minnesota this season after setting the SEC record for career points in college at Auburn. He was released after two games with the Vikings.
Raiders QB Carr
responds to critics
Derek Carr is under siege, and not just when he drops back to pass.
With the Raiders having already traded away former cornerstone players Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper, there is speculation that the Raiders’ franchise quarterback could be next.
Add to that a column in the subscription site “The Athletic” describing “a fractured relationship with his teammates,” which included a “loss of confidence in their on-field leader.”
Carr, who did not speak to reporters Monday after Cooper was traded, gave his answer Tuesday morning on Twitter:
“I’m a Raider. It’s not a popular thing to be a Raider right now, but I am and I love it. I love the struggle of trying to fight back for our city when not a lot of people believe in us. People can try all they want to tear us apart, but it’s not happening to the real ones.”
Giants trade CB
Apple to Saints
The New York Giants have sent “the other Eli” to the New Orleans Saints.
Not Eli Manning. Eli Apple.
The Giants on Tuesday traded the cornerback who was the 10th pick overall in the 2016 draft to the Saints for a fourth-round pick in 2019 and a seventh-rounder in 2020.
Like all trades, it will be not official until Apple passes a physical.
The move marks the second time in a week the Giants (1-6) have parted ways with a recent first-round draft pick. Last week, they waived tackle Ereck Flowers, their 2015 top pick. He was signed by Jacksonville.
It also could be a sign the Giants, who were 3-13 last season, might deal more assets with the NFL trading deadline set for 4 p.m. on Oct. 30.
Vikings defensive end Griffen to rejoin team
Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen, who has been away from the team for a month while battling mental health issues, will resume team activities Wednesday.
Griffen was taken by police for an evaluation on Sept. 22, the day before the Vikings lost to Buffalo at U.S. Bank Stadium. At the time, the team reported him out because of a knee injury.
“We have been in communication with Everson’s medical professionals throughout this process,” Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said in the statement. “Our focus will continue to be on providing an ongoing support system for Everson and his family.”
Said Griffen in the statement: “While this is an exciting and positive move forward for me, it is only the next step in a longer process. My larger focus remains on addressing my personal health, and I’m hopeful the time will come when I feel comfortable sharing my story and using my platform to bring awareness to these issues.”
Receiver-needy Jets sign former Titan Matthews
The New York Jets have some much-needed help for their banged-up receiving group.
They signed free-agent wide receiver Rishard Matthews, who was released by Tennessee last month after requesting the move because he felt he was being underused. He had three catches for 11 yards in three games.
The Jets were short-handed at receiver because Quincy Enunwa, who has a team-leading 22 catches, is out a few weeks with a sprained ankle. Terrelle Pryor was also released last Saturday with an injury settlement because of a groin tear.
Falcons right guard Fusco has season-ending injury
Atlanta Falcons right guard Brandon Fusco will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a broken right ankle in Monday night’s win over the New York Giants.
Coach Dan Quinn said Fusco suffered the fracture late in the second quarter of the 23-20 win .
Quinn says Ben Garland, an Air Force graduate who replaced Fusco, “did well.”
The Falcons (3-4) already have lost a starting guard, Andy Levitre, to a season-ending arm injury. Three defensive starters are on injured reserve. Jones may return from his foot injury this season.