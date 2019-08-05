Dantonio keeps offensive changes under wraps
Raequan Willams bluntly outlined the expectations for Michigan State this coming season.
“Big Ten championship,” the senior defensive end said. “That’s what we want. Anything less would be a failure.”
That kind of talk doesn’t feel too outlandish for the Spartans — but the team has slipped a bit the past three seasons. After conference titles in 2013 and 2015, the latter of which led to a playoff appearance, Michigan State is just 20-18 over its last 38 games. Williams and the defense should still be formidable, but the Spartans have a lot to fix offensively.
Coach Mark Dantonio kept his offensive plans close to the vest at the team’s annual media day Monday.
“We’re not going to expand on that right now,” Dantonio said when asked about how extensive the offensive changes might be. “You’ve got to leave something in the bag.”
Dantonio certainly understands that last season’s showing — in which the Spartans finished next to last in the Big Ten in scoring — wasn’t good enough. He didn’t bring in a whole new set of assistants, but he did shift roles around on the offensive staff. Brad Salem, who had been the quarterbacks coach, took over as offensive coordinator and running backs coach. Dave Warner and Jim Bollman, who had been co-offensive coordinators, were reassigned. Warner coaches quarterbacks now, and Bollman coaches the offensive line.
Mississippi State
has a QB battle
The first question for Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead following the Bulldogs’ initial preseason practice was a tongue-in-cheek inquiry about whether the much-anticipated quarterback battle had been settled after just one session.
The second-year coach grinned and played along.
“Right after stretch we picked one,” Moorhead quipped.
If only it were that easy.
The main story of Mississippi State’s preseason camp is the two-man quarterback competition between last year’s backup Keytaon Thompson and Penn State transfer Tommy Stevens. The winner will be expected to improve the Bulldogs’ passing offense, which was inconsistent on good days and awful on the bad ones last season.
If Moorhead has identified a leader in the QB race, he’s not letting anyone know. Like most coaches, he’d like to know his starter sooner than later, but won’t rush the decision.
“It was one practice in helmets and shirts, installed about four or five passes,” Moorhead said after the first workout last week. “They all had their moments. Just excited to see how the competition plays out.”
ASU returns to training camp after renovations
Arizona State football players are returning to a newly renovated training camp, restoring a beloved football tradition.
The Sun Devils had to cancel the preseason training camp last year at their usual facility near the town of Payson after wet conditions delayed the installation of an artificial grass football field, The Arizona Republic reported Monday.
The field, part of more than $1 million in renovations, was completed in April.
“The reality of mother nature is there are water and other issues,” camp CEO Tom Fraker said. “To wait for it to dry out and have the right conditions to lay the field was the right choice.”
The university-owned facility was previously named Camp Tontozona, but coaches and players know it as Camp Kush. Former coach Frank Kush ordered the creation of the football field at the camp in the late 1950s so the team could train away from the heat in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe.