CROSS COUNTRY
CSML Championship
Pine Creek claimed the title in both the girls and boys 5A divisions, while The Classical Academy claimed the top spot in both the girls and boys 4A divisions.
Widefield’s Ryan Outler finished with the top time for both the 5A and 4A divisions after finishing the 5000-meter race in 16 minutes, 20.40 seconds. Rampart’s Ben Conlin placed first in 5A with a time of 16:30.30.
Madeline Morland won the 5A girls’ title in 19:38.20, while Kaylee Thompson helped TCA to a first place finish after winning the 4A title in 19:27.50.
VOLLEYBALL
Pine Creek 3, Rampart 2
At Pine Creek: The Eagles won the first two sets in a tight battle, but the Rams stormed back with wins in the third and fourth and forced a final set. Pine Creek earned the victory, 25-21, 26-24, 20-25, 21-25, 15-11.
CSCS 3, Atlas Prep 0
At Atlas Prep: Charlie Tidwell led with 11 kills and Abby Miller added eight as the Lions (17-3, 11-0) remained undefeated in the 3A Tri-Peak league.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Rampart 2, Doherty 1
At Gary Berry South: The Rams improved to 10-2-1 and 3-2 in the 5A/4A CSML after defeating rival Doherty (5-8, 2-2). Tyler Lockhart scored Doherty’s only goal.
Liberty 4, Ftn-Fort Carson 0
At FFC: The Lancers blanked the Trojans for their second straight win.
TCA 10, Sierra 0
At TCA: The Titans (10-3, 6-0 4A CSML) scored a season-high 10 goals, all in the first half.
FOOTBALL
Pueblo West 49, Coronado 14
At Coronado: The Cyclones led 35-0 at the half and the Cougars couldn’t find an answer as Coronado fell to 2-5 and 0-2 in the 4A Pikes Peak league. The Cyclones improved to 5-2 and 2-0 in league.
Katie O’Keefe, The Gazette
more at gazettepreps.com