DENVER — Several wrestlers from the Pikes Peak region advanced to the quarterfinals after the first day of the state tournament at the Pepsi Center on Thursday.
Finalists will be determined Friday as the championship matches take place Saturday.
Class 5A
Three Pine Creek and two Doherty wrestlers won their opening matches to lead local teams.
126 – Fountain-Fort Carson senior Taylor Vasquez advanced with a win by fall over Brighton’s Luis Gallegos.
138 – Pine Creek junior Brayden Roman won a 9-2 decision, and Rampart junior Ben Bancroft won an 11-3 major decision to advance to the quarterfinals.
152 – Tyson Beauperthuy, a junior from Doherty, advanced with a win by fall in his first state tournament appearance.
160 – Pine Creek’s Zachery Vannaman kept his senior season alive, advancing via fall.
170 – Draygan Colonese, Pine Creek sophomore, won by fall to move on to the quarterfinals.
182 – Doherty senior Logan Maslanik advanced with a win via fall.
Class 4A
Individual and team success came to Pikes Peak region 4A teams on the first day, as Canon City and Falcon are tied for sixth with 16 points and Coronado (15 points) sits tied for ninth.
113 – Zeon Ortega from Canon City got a victory by fall over Palisade’s Judah Guajardo to advance.
120 – Sophomore Chase Johnson from Cheyenne Mountain moved on after beating Grady Nickolaus from Montrose by fall.
126 – A pair of local products will square off in the quarterfinals after Air Academy’s Raphael Gomez and Discovery Canyon’s Patrick Allis both won by fall. Allis won the state title at 120 last year, and became the second wrestler in history to capture four titles at the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships earlier this season. Widefield’s Cameron Muransky also found his way to the next round with a 9-3 decision.
132 – Falcon sophomore Clint Brown motored into the quarters with a victory by fall over Golden’s Adam Blackstock. Coronado junior Angel Flores, who was a match away from the state final last year, also advanced with a win by fall over Widefield senior Seth Long.
138 – Half of the quarterfinalists in this weight class are local wrestlers. Vista Ridge junior Tyler Bemrose and Coronado sophomore Ben Nagel will face off in the next round after both advanced with wins via fall. Elsewhere in the bracket, Lewis-Palmer junior Cole Stephenson won by fall and Air Academy sophomore Bailey Badwound advanced after a 10-4 decision.
145 – Discovery Canyon sophomore Dylan Ruane took a 7-2 decision and Cheyenne Mountain senior Kevin Hooks won by fall as both wrestlers booked their spots in the quarters.
152 – Coronado senior Zeke Terrazas finds himself in the next round after earning an 11-3 major decision.
160 – One of the quarterfinal matchups will feature wrestlers from the Pikes Peak region, as Falcon senior Caleb Sherrill and Coronado senior KJ Kearns will meet after both advanced from the first round via fall.
170 – Mesa Ridge junior Kenneth Guinn and Lewis-Palmer junior Jake Martin earned victories by fall to advance.
182 – Falcon senior Michael Bird and Air Academy senior Brady Badwound will meet in the quarters. Both advanced out of the first round with victories by fall. Badwound has qualified for the state tournament all four years.
195 – This is another class in which half the quarterfinalists are from local schools. Jared Volcic from Mesa Ridge, Cheyenne Mountain’s Nico Gagliardi, Jarrod Davis from Falcon and Canon City’s Jeffery Winborne all advanced by fall. Gagliardi and Davis will square off in the next round.
220 – Canon City senior Gage Pruitt won by fall to move on.
285 – Lewis-Palmer senior Dominic Knost and Harrison senior Nate Mesa both advanced after wins via fall.
Class 3A
Woodland Park, Florence, The Classical Academy and Manitou Springs all had multiple wrestlers advance to the next round.
106 – Freshman Brady Hankin from Woodland Park beat Eaton’s Alex Castaneda by fall to move on.
113 – Florence freshman Brandon Boehm and Woodland Park junior Zach Dooley both advanced, though it took Dooley overtime. The two would meet in the semifinals if they both won again.
132 – Johnny Masopust, a junior from Florence, advanced with a win by fall over Rieley Roskop of Weld Central.
145 – Manitou Springs senior Jacob McCarley took down NaMarcus Williams of Denver West via fall to secure a spot in the next round. And junior Jake Hamilton from Colorado Springs Christian won a close 6-4 decision to advance as well.
160 – Two local grapplers found success in this class, as TCA senior Liam Young and Woodland Park junior Cole Gray both find themselves in the quarters. The wins for both came via fall.
182 – Senior Nathan Johns of The Classical Academy beat Sterling’s Tate Green by fall to begin his route to a state title repeat.
285 - Hunter Gilpin from Manitou Springs beat Jesus Juan Pablo by fall to advance.
Class 2A
Two Peyton wrestlers and one from Calhan won their opening matches.
120 – Peyton Junior Robert Warkentine will tussle with Trey Geyer of Cedaredge in the quarterfinals after beating Yuma’s Alec Holtorf via a 7-2 decision in the opening round.
145 – Peyton’s Colton Murray advanced with a win by fall over Brian Hoerr of Cedaredge. The junior will take on Justin Traxler of Akron in the next round.
220 – Calhan senior Ethan Dustrude got a victory by fall over Bryan Escarcega of Dolores to advance to the quarterfinals.