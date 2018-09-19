Prep Sked 9/22
CROSS COUNTRY
Pueblo Central Invite at Elmwood Golf Course, 9 a.m.
FOOTBALL
Vista Ridge vs. Rampart at D-20 Stadium, Peyton at Platte Canyon, Mesa Ridge at Widefield, 1 p.m.; Pueblo County vs. Mitchell at Garry Berry Stadium, Heritage vs. Liberty at D-20 Stadium, 6 p.m.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Pine Creek at Cheyenne Mountain, Fountain-Fort Carson at Pueblo South, Canon City at Pueblo County, Palmer at Falcon, Rampart at Smoky Hill, 10 a.m.; Evangelical Christian Academy at Heritage Christian, Colorado Springs Christian School at Summit, Vanguard at Lamar, 11 a.m.; Mitchell at Montrose, 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Doherty Softball Tournament 9 a.m.; St. Mary’s at Rocky Ford, Pueblo Central at Discovery Canyon, The Classical Academy vs. James Irwin at El Pomar, Falcon at Palmer, Vista Ridge at Pine Creek, Fountain-Fort Carson at Pueblo South, 10 a.m.; Lamar vs. Florence at Wilcox Park, 11 a.m.; Canon City at Coronado, noon; Widefield at Palmer Ridge, 1 p.m.; Falcon at Palmer, 3 p.m.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Pueblo South Tournament at Pueblo City Park, Fountain-Fort Carson Trojan Invitational, 8 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Vanguard at Liberty Common, Crowley County at Florence, 4 p.m.