BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Liberty at Ralston Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Poudre at Vista Ridge, 5 p.m.; Doherty at Vista Peak, Lotus School for Excellence at Florence, Falcon at Lincoln, Highland at Peyton, St. Mary’s at SkyView Academy, 7 p.m.; Rampart at Mountain Vista, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Liberty at Fort Collins, 3 p.m.; Highland at Peyton, 5:30 p.m.; Manitou Springs at Kent Denver, Rampart at Mountain Vista, 6 p.m.; Pine Creek at Horizon, 6:30 p.m.; Cañon City at Falcon, Pueblo Central at Lewis-Palmer, Fountain-Fort Carson at Legend, St. Mary’s at Resurrection Christian, Sierra at Pueblo West, 7 p.m.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Pine Creek, Doherty at Rampart, Palmer vs. Widefield at Widefield Community Center, 4 p.m.; Fountain-Fort Carson at Coronado, 4:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Air Academy at Doherty, 3 p.m.