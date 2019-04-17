BASEBALL
Widefield at Canon City, Mesa Ridge at The Classical Academy, Rampart at Liberty, Coronado at Pine Creek, Elizabeth vs. Woodland Park at Meadowood Sports Complex, Mitchell at Sierra, Doherty at Fountain-Fort Carson, Air Academy at Lewis-Palmer, Calhan at Peyton, Palmer Ridge at Discovery Canyon, Sand Creek at Falcon, 4 p.m.; Pikes Peak Christian at Evangelical Christian Academy, St. Mary’s at Ellicott, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Liberty vs. Fountain-Fort Carson at Pine Creek, 8 a.m.; Florence vs. Pueblo East at Walking Stick, 9 a.m.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Pine Creek at Battle Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Widefield at Sierra, Florence at Addenbrooke Classical Academy, Jefferson Academy at Lewis-Palmer, 4 p.m.; Evangelical Christian Academy at Dolores Huerta, Palmer Ridge vs. Pueblo Centennial at Dutch Clark Stadium, Lamar at James Irwin, 4:30 p.m.; Pine Creek vs. Palmer at D20 Stadium, 5 p.m.; Doherty vs. Fountain-Fort Carson at Garry Berry Stadium, Mitchell vs. Woodland Park at Garry Berry South, Harrison at Elizabeth, Salida at Manitou Springs, 6 p.m.; Rampart vs. Liberty at Academy School District 20 Stadium, Liberty at Rampart, St. Mary’s at Ellicott, Fountain Valley at Rye, 7 p.m.
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Liberty at Rampart, Pine Creek at Doherty, 4 p.m.; Fountain-Fort Carson at Pueblo East, 5 p.m.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Doherty at Palmer, Pine Creek at Liberty, Coronado vs. Rampart at Venezia Park, 3:45 p.m.; Mitchell vs. Sierra at Memorial Park, Fountain-Fort Carson at Pueblo East, Harrison vs. Canon City at Memorial Park, Fountain Valley at Colorado Springs Christian School, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Loveland Invitational, 9 a.m.; La Junta Invitational, 2 p.m.