Prep Sked 9/29
{div}SATURDAY, SEPT. 29{/div}
{div}CROSS COUNTRY
Coronado vs. Salida at Vandaveer Ranch, Elizabeth vs. Douglas County at Polson Ranch, Sedalia, 8 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Cheyenne Mountain at Mountain Vista, 1:15 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Ignacio at Colorado Springs Christian School, Lutheran vs. Mitchell at Garry Berry Stadium, Sierra Grande at Cripple Creek-Victor, Vista Ridge vs. Ponderosa at Echo Park, 1 p.m.; Coronado vs. Grand Junction Central at Ralph Stocker Stadium, 6 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Buena Vista, 7 p.m.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Cherokee Trail vs. Doherty at Garry Berry Stadium, Falcon at Pueblo County, 10 a.m.; Fountain Valley at Colorado Springs School, Ellicott at Lamar, 11 a.m.; Rye at Vanguard, noon
SOFTBALL
Burlington at Elizabeth, Harrison at Englewood, Rock Canyon at Discovery Canyon, Pueblo South at Falcon, 10 a.m.; St. Mary’s at Lamar, Westminster at Rampart, 11 a.m.; Doherty at Vista Ridge, Lewis-Palmer at Woodland Park, noon
VOLLEYBALL
Rocky Ford at Fountain Valley, noon; Manual at Ellicott, Peyton at Elbert, 1 p.m.; Cripple Creek-Victor at South Park, 3 p.m.; Palmer Ridge at Eaton, 6 p.m.; Salida at Vanguard, 7 p.m.