BASEBALL
CSML Tourney: Liberty at Pine Creek (2), 2:30 p.m.; Doherty at Rampart, 3 p.m.; Elizabeth at Classical Academy, Mitchell at Widefield, Palmer at Fountain-Fort Carson (2), Woodland Park at Canon City, Falcon at Chey. Mount., Air Academy at Discovery Canyon, Lewis-Palmer at Palmer Ridge, Sand Creek at Vista Ridge, Calhan vs. Colorado Springs Christian at UCCS, 4 p.m.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Ponderosa at Air Academy, 6 p.m.
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Rampart at Air Academy, 4 p.m.; Pueblo Centennial at Fountain-Fort Carson, 5 p.m.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Pine Creek vs. Fairview at Platt Middle School, 4 p.m.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Air Academy, Cheyenne Mountain, Discovery Canyon, Falcon, Lewis-Palmer, Palmer Ridge, The Classical Academy, Vista Ridge, Sand Creek at Springs Ranch Golf Course, 9 a.m.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Coronado vs. Rampart at D-20, 5 p.m.; Harrison at Fountain-Fort Carson, 6 p.m.; Pine Creek vs. Liberty at D20, Discovery Canyon at Sand Creek 7 p.m.; Doherty vs. Palmer at Garry Berry Stadium South Field, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Regionals
5A: Doherty, CAC Inverness at Denver; Rampart, CAC Monaco at Denver; Fountain-Fort Carson, Colorado Mesa at Grand Junction
4A: Discovery Canyon, Air Academy, Palmer Ridge, Pine Creek at Flying Horse & DC; Coronado, Falcon, Lewis-Palmer, Liberty, Mitchell, Palmer, Sand Creek at Cheyenne Mountain
3A: Colorado Springs Christian, St. Mary’s, Colorado Springs School, Lewis-Palmer, Sierra, Vanguard at Memorial Park
TRACK AND FIELD
Doherty at Lewis-Palmer, 3:30 p.m.